ETV Bharat / state

PM Surya Ghar Gains Momentum In Keralam; Over ₹2,000 Crore in Subsidies Disbursed

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is witnessing a sharp rise in household solar power generation under the Centre's PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, with more than 2.5 lakh consumers having received central subsidies amounting to over ₹2,000 crore, according to data obtained from the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The RTI information was obtained by Raju Vazhakkala, an RTI activist from Kakkanad in Ernakulam.

More than four lakh applications have been received across the state since the launch of the scheme. Solar rooftop panels have so far been installed and connected to the grid at 2,84,090 households, while 2,67,410 beneficiaries have received the central subsidy directly into their bank accounts.

According to the information provided, beneficiaries who complete the required documentation and bank-account validation generally receive the subsidy within an average of 30 days.

Ernakulam Leads, Wayanad At The Bottom

Ernakulam has recorded the highest number of applications as well as completed installations in the state. The district received 70,345 applications, of which 48,072 households have completed solar installations.

Thrissur follows with 34,144 installations from 48,335 applications, while Thiruvananthapuram has completed 30,056 installations from 43,997 applications. Kollam has recorded 25,654 installations from 39,143 applications and Alappuzha 24,914 from 37,721 applications.

Malappuram has completed 22,527 installations from 32,837 applications, followed by Kannur with 19,982 from 28,070, Kozhikode with 18,979 from 28,842, Kottayam with 17,801 from 25,890 and Palakkad with 17,754 from 24,907 applications.

Pathanamthitta has recorded 10,198 installations from 14,736 applications, Kasaragod 9,031 from 12,654 and Idukki 3,303 from 5,158 applications.

Wayanad has the lowest figures, with 2,722 applications and 1,675 completed installations.

Subsidy Up To ₹78,000

Under the scheme, the Centre provides a subsidy of ₹30,000 for a 1-kW system, ₹60,000 for 2 kW and up to ₹78,000 for systems of 3 kW or more.

The scheme is aimed at encouraging households to install rooftop solar systems and generate their own electricity while reducing their dependence on conventional power.

According to the information provided, net meters are required to be installed within 10 days of submitting an application under the relevant Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) regulations.