PM SHRI School To Be Launched In Bengal, Navodaya Vidyalaya in Malda: Sukanta Majumdar
The Union Minister of State for Education added that the Union government had committed to establish 70 new KVs across the country, reports Partha Das.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 9:11 PM IST
Malda: West Bengal will soon have schools under the Centre's PM SHRI (Prime Minister Schools for Rising India) scheme, while a new Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is set to be established in Malda district, Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar said on Thursday.
Majumdar made the announcement while inaugurating the new building of the Kendriya Vidyalaya at Aradhpur in Old Malda. MP Khagen Murmu, MLAs Gopal Chandra Saha and Chinmoy Deb Barman, District Magistrate Rajanbir Singh Kapur and senior Border Security Force (BSF) officials attended the programme.
The Aradhpur Kendriya Vidyalaya at Narayanpur, located within the BSF campus, primarily caters to children of BSF personnel. The school was initially established to meet the educational needs of families living in the sprawling campus and was subsequently taken over by the Central Government and converted into a Kendriya Vidyalaya.
The school had been functioning from an old building for several years. The newly constructed building was inaugurated on Thursday.
‘Notification for Malda Navodaya Vidyalaya Soon’
Speaking at the inauguration, Majumdar said the new infrastructure was among the best he had seen at a Kendriya Vidyalaya.
“Previously, classes for this school were held in a dilapidated building. From what I have seen, the infrastructure created here is among the best found in any Kendriya Vidyalaya,” he said.
He announced that the Centre would soon issue a notification for setting up a Navodaya Vidyalaya in Malda district.
“A notification regarding the establishment of a Navodaya Vidyalaya in Malda district will be issued within the next week or two,” Majumdar said.
According to the minister, the project had been pending for a considerable period because of difficulties in securing land. He said the land had now been handed over under the present state government, clearing the way for the residential school.
Over 70 New Kendriya Vidyalayas Planned
Majumdar also said the Union government had committed to establishing more than 70 new Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country in the current financial year, with work already under way.
“There are currently more than 12,000 Kendriya Vidyalayas operating nationwide,” he said.
The minister said the Centre was also upgrading schools to the standards prescribed under the PM SHRI initiative and that West Bengal would also receive PM SHRI schools.
“The current Chief Minister has signed the agreement for PM SHRI schools, and I thank him for that,” Majumdar said.
He alleged that the previous state government had delayed the establishment of the proposed Navodaya Vidyalaya by not providing the required land.
“We had approved a Navodaya Vidyalaya for Malda district quite some time ago, but it could not be established because the then state government failed to provide the land. Under the new government, the land transfer process has been completed,” he said.
Residential School To Offer Free Education
Majumdar said the Malda Navodaya Vidyalaya would be a fully residential school, providing students access to education and accommodation at virtually no cost. “The official notification will be issued within a week or two, after which construction will commence. Students will be able to study at this fully residential school at virtually no cost,” he said.
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