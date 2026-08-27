ETV Bharat / state

PM SHRI School To Be Launched In Bengal, Navodaya Vidyalaya in Malda: Sukanta Majumdar

West Bengal will soon have schools under the Centre's PM SHRI scheme, while a new Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is set to be established in Malda district. ( ETV Bharat )

Malda: West Bengal will soon have schools under the Centre's PM SHRI (Prime Minister Schools for Rising India) scheme, while a new Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is set to be established in Malda district, Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar said on Thursday.

Majumdar made the announcement while inaugurating the new building of the Kendriya Vidyalaya at Aradhpur in Old Malda. MP Khagen Murmu, MLAs Gopal Chandra Saha and Chinmoy Deb Barman, District Magistrate Rajanbir Singh Kapur and senior Border Security Force (BSF) officials attended the programme.

The Aradhpur Kendriya Vidyalaya at Narayanpur, located within the BSF campus, primarily caters to children of BSF personnel. The school was initially established to meet the educational needs of families living in the sprawling campus and was subsequently taken over by the Central Government and converted into a Kendriya Vidyalaya.

The school had been functioning from an old building for several years. The newly constructed building was inaugurated on Thursday.

‘Notification for Malda Navodaya Vidyalaya Soon’

Speaking at the inauguration, Majumdar said the new infrastructure was among the best he had seen at a Kendriya Vidyalaya.

“Previously, classes for this school were held in a dilapidated building. From what I have seen, the infrastructure created here is among the best found in any Kendriya Vidyalaya,” he said.

He announced that the Centre would soon issue a notification for setting up a Navodaya Vidyalaya in Malda district.

“A notification regarding the establishment of a Navodaya Vidyalaya in Malda district will be issued within the next week or two,” Majumdar said.

According to the minister, the project had been pending for a considerable period because of difficulties in securing land. He said the land had now been handed over under the present state government, clearing the way for the residential school.

Over 70 New Kendriya Vidyalayas Planned