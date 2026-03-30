PM Modi Praises Telangana's Mudigunta Village For Water Conservation Efforts
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Mudigunta villagers for their exemplary water conservation efforts, highlighting their initiative during the latest episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 11:52 AM IST
Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the people of Telangana's Mudigunta village in Jaipur mandal for transforming water conservation into a people’s movement.
During the 132nd episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister commended the dedication of the villagers and noted that the construction of soak pits in a majority of households has significantly improved groundwater levels and sanitation conditions.
Of the 443 households in the village, 353 have completed soak pits, while additional community soak pits and water ponds have further strengthened conservation efforts.
Mudigunta, with a population of around 1571, has seen sustained awareness campaigns over the past nine years, encouraging residents to actively participate in water management. Financial assistance of up to Rs 4,000 per soak pit under the Employment Guarantee Scheme also accelerated the initiative.
Villagers report that groundwater availability has improved considerably compared to previous years, while issues such as stagnant wastewater and mosquito breeding have reduced.
Moreover, three water ponds developed in nearby forest areas under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana are benefitting local wildlife.
Reacting to the recognition, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said Telangana receiving mention in 'Mann Ki Baat' is a matter of pride. Speaking at an event in Hyderabad, he noted that the Prime Minister also highlighted other inspiring individuals, including a youth from Suryapet, showcasing grassroots innovation and public participation.
Reddy also highlighted how the villagers of Mudigunta in Mancherial district set an exemplary standard in water conservation by constructing percolation pits. "Through this programme, the Prime Minister is introducing to the public numerous common citizens, social activists, innovators, and inspiring individuals from across the country," Kishan Reddy noted.
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