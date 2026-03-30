ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi Praises Telangana's Mudigunta Village For Water Conservation Efforts

The construction of soak pits improved groundwater levels and sanitation condition in Mudigunta village of Telagana ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the people of Telangana's Mudigunta village in Jaipur mandal for transforming water conservation into a people’s movement.

During the 132nd episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister commended the dedication of the villagers and noted that the construction of soak pits in a majority of households has significantly improved groundwater levels and sanitation conditions.

Of the 443 households in the village, 353 have completed soak pits, while additional community soak pits and water ponds have further strengthened conservation efforts.

Mudigunta, with a population of around 1571, has seen sustained awareness campaigns over the past nine years, encouraging residents to actively participate in water management. Financial assistance of up to Rs 4,000 per soak pit under the Employment Guarantee Scheme also accelerated the initiative.

Villagers report that groundwater availability has improved considerably compared to previous years, while issues such as stagnant wastewater and mosquito breeding have reduced.