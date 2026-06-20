PM Modi Connects Maharashtra To World, Gifts Himroo Silk Pocket Square From Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Himroo was originally woven brocades made from silk, gold and silver threads that once were adorned by royals. Reports Amit Phutane.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On his recent visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted India's finest handloom a Himroo silk tie and a pocket square—essentially a Himroo shawl—to the President of Slovakia, Peter Pellegrini.
Weavers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are hopeful that showcasing Maharashtra's traditional weaves on a global level will boost their handloom industry.
ETV Bharat spoke with one artisan, whose family has been one of the original weavers. Imran Qureshi, one of the weavers, expressed his enthusiasm regarding the Prime Minister's gesture.
"Such efforts to take local art to the global stage would yield future benefits and revitalise our country's cultural heritage. This news is a matter of pride for us," Imran said.
"Our product and brand have now reached a global level. This shawl is prestigious like the traditional Paithani, silk woven saree, which is a specialised traditional textile," added Imran.
He also emphasised it is pertinent to keep these handloom arts alive in modern times.
Origins of Himroo
The origins of Himroo shawls can be traced back to Aurangabad, Maharashtra, where they were made during the Mohammed Bin Tughlaq's rule, initially in Delhi. These shawls are significant textiles known popularly for their intricate patterns and soft texture, and appreciated by the royals.
The roots are traced to the time of Sultan Muhammad Bin Tughluq's rule, when he shifted his capital from Delhi to Devagiri, now known as Daulatabad, in the 14th century. He is said to have brought skilled weavers who introduced techniques of weaving silk and cotton blended weaves.
Himroo: the name derives from the Persian word hum-ruh, meaning ‘similar’ or ‘alike’, referring to its resemblance to the kinkhab fabric. The brocades are silk, gold and silver threads that were once adorned by royals. Today, Himroo fabric showcases continue the tradition and have adapted to a cost-effective alternative to the otherwise expensive textiles of pure silk.
Intricacies of Himroo
Key features include intricate handloom designs and high-quality fabric. It is important to use the cotton threads effectively. These shawls are crafted on handlooms with the coordination of two artisans and weavers, who have to work simultaneously.
Usually, it takes nearly a fortnight to weave a two-metre shawl. There are modern machine-made printed shawls which are sold as cheaper alternatives.
Imran said, "These machine-made fabrics are being sold as Himroo. These are not authentic Himroo; however, they are not original and authentic woven handlooms. These are quickly produced and inexpensive, which outsiders are not aware of, and can get fooled. Our authentic Himroo shawls are manually woven with natural silks and cotton."
"The true method is the one used for weaving shawls in the 14th century; in a hand-woven shawl, the threads are visible on one side, while the intricate pattern appears on the other," Imran said.
Growth of Himroo industry
After Sultan Muhammad bin Tughluq shifted the capital back to Delhi after a few years, the artisans who were brought to then Aurangabad did not return to Delhi at that time. They remained and cultivated their craft in this region.
Originally, 'Kimkhab' shawls—crafted from silk and satin were interwoven with gold and silver threads. These were made for royalty, palaces, and the wealthy. As the era of princely states and royal courts ceased to exist, the artisans were made to switch to weaving for the general public.
The weavers began to make shawls using cotton with zari (gold and silver metallic threads). Production of the 'Hamruh' shawl commenced in the district. 'Hamruh'—a Persian term—signified a fabric akin to 'Kimkhab.'
Examples of these can be seen in a Hindi film classic, Mughal-e-Azam, in which Dilip Kumar, who portrayed the role of Salim, the prince, son of Akbar, the Mughal ruler, adorned royal outfits crafted from Himroo fabric.
Imran noted, even today, a jacket made from Himroo fabric has been featured in a web series starring Karisma Kapoor. Imran explains, "Over time, 'Hamruh' evolved into the name 'Himroo.' The city houses the only Himroo handloom centre, and Aurangabad Himroo company is the only centre in the country where Himroo shawls are still produced using handlooms."
His centre also preserves documentation of the craft dating back to the pre-independence era. Records show that after India gained independence, numerous prominent leaders, including the country's first President, Rajendra Prasad, visited this centre. Details regarding shawls exported both domestically and internationally have also been documented.
Modern-day challenges
Shawls that were once exclusively hand-woven began to be produced with the aid of machinery; handlooms were modified to incorporate electric components. Fabrics featuring Himroo-style patterns are selling in higher volumes since they are less expensive.
A few years ago, Himroo was labelled a 'dying art' due to the dwindling number of handloom weavers. Subsequently, a call for artisans was issued, and initiatives were taken to provide training and employment to women.
Around 25 women were selected and trained in Himroo weaving techniques. Imran is the eighth-generation member of his family who is dedicated to preserving this traditional art.
Imran said, "Our Qureshi family possess over 500 design templates for production. If we get aid to scale up our production, our handloom could generate employment for a thousand people." Imran feels this is a good time to train new weavers and artisans.