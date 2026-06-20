ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi Connects Maharashtra To World, Gifts Himroo Silk Pocket Square From Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A Himroo silk shawl being woven, at Imran Qureshi's handloom unit in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He is the eighth generation Himroo weaver from his family. ( ETV Bharat )

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On his recent visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted India's finest handloom a Himroo silk tie and a pocket square—essentially a Himroo shawl—to the President of Slovakia, Peter Pellegrini.

Weavers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are hopeful that showcasing Maharashtra's traditional weaves on a global level will boost their handloom industry.

ETV Bharat spoke with one artisan, whose family has been one of the original weavers. Imran Qureshi, one of the weavers, expressed his enthusiasm regarding the Prime Minister's gesture.

"Such efforts to take local art to the global stage would yield future benefits and revitalise our country's cultural heritage. This news is a matter of pride for us," Imran said.

Iman Qureshi at work in his handloom unit, weaving a Himroo silk shawl in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (ETV Bharat)

"Our product and brand have now reached a global level. This shawl is prestigious like the traditional Paithani, silk woven saree, which is a specialised traditional textile," added Imran.

He also emphasised it is pertinent to keep these handloom arts alive in modern times.

Origins of Himroo

The origins of Himroo shawls can be traced back to Aurangabad, Maharashtra, where they were made during the Mohammed Bin Tughlaq's rule, initially in Delhi. These shawls are significant textiles known popularly for their intricate patterns and soft texture, and appreciated by the royals.

The roots are traced to the time of Sultan Muhammad Bin Tughluq's rule, when he shifted his capital from Delhi to Devagiri, now known as Daulatabad, in the 14th century. He is said to have brought skilled weavers who introduced techniques of weaving silk and cotton blended weaves.

Imran Qureshi at work, as he weaves Himroo Silk Shawl at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (ETV Bharat)

Himroo: the name derives from the Persian word hum-ruh, meaning ‘similar’ or ‘alike’, referring to its resemblance to the kinkhab fabric. The brocades are silk, gold and silver threads that were once adorned by royals. Today, Himroo fabric showcases continue the tradition and have adapted to a cost-effective alternative to the otherwise expensive textiles of pure silk.

Intricacies of Himroo

Key features include intricate handloom designs and high-quality fabric. It is important to use the cotton threads effectively. These shawls are crafted on handlooms with the coordination of two artisans and weavers, who have to work simultaneously.