'Principle Of 'Kirat Karo, Vand Chhako, Naam Japo' Integral Part Of My Life': Modi
The Prime Minister said the company of Sikh saints and scholars at his residence gives him a special spiritual energy.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 9:52 PM IST
New Delhi: On the eve of the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a Shabad Kirtan ceremony held at the residence of Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu in Delhi.
In his address, the Prime Minister extended his greetings to all countrymen on Prakash Parv and elaborated on the Guruvani (the sacred text of the Guru's words), the sacrifices of the Sikh Gurus, global peace, and the challenges facing society, especially the drug problem. This was the first time the Prime Minister participated in an event held at the LG House in Delhi.
Expressing gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the Shabad Kirtan ceremony, Prime Minister Modi said every word of Guruvani and every tune of the Kirtan is not just music, but a spiritual practice in itself, akin to diving into the ocean of knowledge. He stated that he strives to attend the sangat and kirtan whenever invited or given the opportunity.
Recalling Guru Nanak Dev's teachings of "Kirat Karo, Vand Chhako, Naam Japo," the Prime Minister said the principles have been an integral part of his life. Sharing his experiences of paying obeisance at Gurdwaras, enjoying the spiritual bliss of Guruvani, seva, and langar, he said that he has been privileged to pay obeisance at the Harmandir Sahib since his childhood and as an organization worker.
He also said that his time in Punjab is one of the most special memories of his life, and that the company of Sikh saints and scholars at the Prime Minister's residence and at various events gives him a special spiritual energy.
Happy to join the Shabad Kirtan marking the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. https://t.co/YMDdLpFvot— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2026
The Prime Minister noted Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur sacrificed his life to protect the nation's identity, faith, belief, and values, and the inspiration of this sacrifice is still deeply ingrained in every particle of the country. Referring to the national celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev's 550th Prakash Parv and Guru Teg Bahadur's 400th Prakash Parv, he said that with the same spirit, this year the 350th Martyrdom Day of Guru Teg Bahadur is also being celebrated.
The Prime Minister further stated that the country will celebrate the next "Veer Bal Diwas" a month later, on December 26. "The national celebration of this day was initiated because it is our responsibility to pass on the story of the martyrdom of the brave Sahibzadas and the determination, courage, and valor of Mata Gujri Ji to the new generation. When children learn about the circumstances of that era and the history of protecting faith through sacrifice, it will create youth dedicated to the nation," he said.
Noting that the glorification of the Gurus is not limited to India, the Prime Minister also mentioned his recent visit to the Philippines, where he visited the Khalsa Diwan, the oldest Gurdwara in the Philippines, and informed that the Government of India is supporting its redevelopment.
Speaking on the global situation, Prime Minister Modi said that conflicts are ongoing in many parts of the world, and innocent people and families are facing violence and unrest. At such a time, the spirit of "Tere Bhaane Sarbat Da Bhala" (the well-being of all) becomes even more important for global peace, the safety of families, and a dignified life, he said.
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