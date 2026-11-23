ETV Bharat / state

'Principle Of 'Kirat Karo, Vand Chhako, Naam Japo' Integral Part Of My Life': Modi

PM Modi being presented a 'khanda' (sword); Also seen is LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: On the eve of the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a Shabad Kirtan ceremony held at the residence of Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu in Delhi.

In his address, the Prime Minister extended his greetings to all countrymen on Prakash Parv and elaborated on the Guruvani (the sacred text of the Guru's words), the sacrifices of the Sikh Gurus, global peace, and the challenges facing society, especially the drug problem. This was the first time the Prime Minister participated in an event held at the LG House in Delhi.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the Shabad Kirtan ceremony, Prime Minister Modi said every word of Guruvani and every tune of the Kirtan is not just music, but a spiritual practice in itself, akin to diving into the ocean of knowledge. He stated that he strives to attend the sangat and kirtan whenever invited or given the opportunity. PM Modi with Sikh religious leaders (ETV Bharat) Recalling Guru Nanak Dev's teachings of "Kirat Karo, Vand Chhako, Naam Japo," the Prime Minister said the principles have been an integral part of his life. Sharing his experiences of paying obeisance at Gurdwaras, enjoying the spiritual bliss of Guruvani, seva, and langar, he said that he has been privileged to pay obeisance at the Harmandir Sahib since his childhood and as an organization worker. He also said that his time in Punjab is one of the most special memories of his life, and that the company of Sikh saints and scholars at the Prime Minister's residence and at various events gives him a special spiritual energy.