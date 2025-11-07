ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi Assures Rs 9,000 Per Annum For Farmers Of Bihar In Aurangabad

"RJD snatched the Chief Minister's candidate by holding a gun to the Congress' head. Can those who can betray their own colleagues be loyal to the people of Bihar?", he asked.

The Prime Minister said, "Congress and RJD can betray anyone for power. Aurangabad is a prime witness to such trend. RJD insulted the Congress state president. RJD gave Congress the seats it hadn't won in the last 35-40 years."

Modi said those who believe in 'jungle raj' are planning to "turn children into gangsters". He said, "They have openly declared if 'Bhaiya's' government comes to power, people will get pistols and double-barreled guns. We will not let it happen."

Addressing a public rally in Aurangabad, the Prime Minister said when the NDA forms its government again in the state, the farmers will receive an additional Rs 3,000 taking the assistance given to them to Rs 9,000 annually.

The Prime Minister said as soon as NDA formed its government at the Centre, a war was waged against the Naxalites. "Today, Bihar is free Maoist terror," he said. He said families of ex-servicemen have been demanding 'One Rank, One Pension' for the last four decades, "but Congress has lied to them every time".

Modi said his government had assured 'One Rank, One Pension' for ex-servicemen and fulfilled it. "In the last 11 years, more than Rs 1 lakh crore has been disbursed to our retired military brothers and sisters and their families," he said.

The Prime Minister said he had promised the Ram Temple would be built in Ayodhya and the task was achieved. "I had promised to abrogate Article 370 and did it. I had declared from the soil of Bihar that the Pahalgam attack would be avenged, and then the country witnessed the destruction of Pakistan in Operation Sindoor," he said.

Modi said the NDA has different plans for each region, tailored to its needs. "In some places, food processing industries are being emphasized. In others, tourism is being developed. Technology companies are being expanded in some areas and in others, manufacturing is being promoted," he said.

The Prime Minister said the first phase of voting in Bihar clearly shows that the people of the state do not want to allow 'jungle raj' to return at any cost. "The youth of Bihar are voting not on the false promises of the RJD, but on the honest intentions of the NDA. The first phase of voting ensures that the NDA government will be formed once again," he said.