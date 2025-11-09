PM Modi's Sister, Her Husband Arrives In Rishikesh On Six-Day Tour
During their stay in Rishikesh, Vasantiben and Hasmukhlal are scheduled to visit nearby temples and participate in Ganga 'aarti'.
Rishikesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sister Vasantiben and her husband Hasmukhlal Modi have arrived in Rishikesh on a six-day religious tour.
Upon their arrival here, the couple was welcomed by hotelier Akshat Goyal and national president of the Namami Narmada Sangh, Pandit Harish Uniyal, with flowers. They are staying at a private hotel in Rishikesh.
Before arriving at the hotel, Vasantiben, PM Modi's younger sister, and Hasmukhlal stopped at the house of Sushila Semwal, state president of the Namami Narmada Sangh, in Dhalwala for tea.
Hotelier Goyal said they were served a 'satvik' meal at the hotel. During the next six days in Rishikesh, they will visit various nearby religious sites and temples. A Ganga aarti programme has also been scheduled, but the location is yet to be fixed. This apart, the couple will also perform various yoga exercises.
Uniyal said before arriving in Rishikesh, they had stayed at Shantikunj in Haridwar for three days, where they participated in various religious events.
PM Modi's family frequently undertakes religious tours and often visits Uttarakhand. PM Modi's wife, Jashodaben, has visited Uttarakhand several times.
Two years ago on a similar tour to Uttarakhand, Vasantiben had visited a shop owned by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's elder sister Sashi Devi near Rishikesh. The sisters of two powerful politicians had interacted with each other for some time. Vasantiben had appreciated Sashi Devi's simplicity.
