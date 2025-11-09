ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi's Sister, Her Husband Arrives In Rishikesh On Six-Day Tour

Rishikesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sister Vasantiben and her husband Hasmukhlal Modi have arrived in Rishikesh on a six-day religious tour.

Upon their arrival here, the couple was welcomed by hotelier Akshat Goyal and national president of the Namami Narmada Sangh, Pandit Harish Uniyal, with flowers. They are staying at a private hotel in Rishikesh.

Before arriving at the hotel, Vasantiben, PM Modi's younger sister, and Hasmukhlal stopped at the house of Sushila Semwal, state president of the Namami Narmada Sangh, in Dhalwala for tea.

Hotelier Goyal said they were served a 'satvik' meal at the hotel. During the next six days in Rishikesh, they will visit various nearby religious sites and temples. A Ganga aarti programme has also been scheduled, but the location is yet to be fixed. This apart, the couple will also perform various yoga exercises.