PM Modi's Drug-Free India Dream Drives Jammu Kashmir To New Anti-Drug Campaign, Says LG Manoj Sinha
The LG said that Jammu Kashmir’s anti-drug campaign follows PM Narendra Modi’s vision, involving communities to fight addiction through awareness, reports Javed Dar.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 16, 2026 at 3:17 PM IST
Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, on Thursday said the anti-drug campaign in the Union Territory was being run in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’ (Drug-Free India) through greater public participation.
Addressing a gathering during a ‘Nasha Mukht Abhiyan’ programme in Srinagar, Sinha said the fight against drugs cannot be left to the administration alone as it must become a people’s movement.
Referring to the Prime Minister’s resolve to build a drug-free India, the LG said, “The campaign is being taken to villages and local communities across Jammu and Kashmir.”
He said that drug addiction was not merely an individual or family issue but a serious social threat. “This menace is taking a heavy toll on the younger generation, who must be safeguarded. This is possible through awareness, early intervention and rehabilitation,” the governor said.
Sinha appealed to parents, teachers, religious leaders, civil society members and youth groups to actively participate in the campaign and help identify vulnerable youngsters before addiction takes deeper roots.
He said strict action would continue against drug peddlers and networks, while equal focus would remain on counselling and rehabilitation to bring affected youth back into the mainstream.
“The prime minister's dream of a healthy, empowered and drug-free India can only be achieved through collective responsibility and public participation,” Sinha said, adding that Jammu and Kashmir is fully committed to the mission.
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