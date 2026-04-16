ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi's Drug-Free India Dream Drives Jammu Kashmir To New Anti-Drug Campaign, Says LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, on Thursday said the anti-drug campaign in the Union Territory was being run in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’ (Drug-Free India) through greater public participation.

Addressing a gathering during a ‘Nasha Mukht Abhiyan’ programme in Srinagar, Sinha said the fight against drugs cannot be left to the administration alone as it must become a people’s movement.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s resolve to build a drug-free India, the LG said, “The campaign is being taken to villages and local communities across Jammu and Kashmir.”

He said that drug addiction was not merely an individual or family issue but a serious social threat. “This menace is taking a heavy toll on the younger generation, who must be safeguarded. This is possible through awareness, early intervention and rehabilitation,” the governor said.