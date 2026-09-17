PM Modi's Birthday: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Donates Blood; Pledges Organ Donation
The Delhi Government's Health Department plans to expand registration campaigns after the Chief Minister's decision to support organ donation efforts.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 5:49 PM IST
New Delhi: After donating blood at a blood donation camp organised for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has decided to donate her organs.
At the Secretariat, the Chief Minister pledged to donate her organs and tissues under the Health and Family Welfare Department's State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO).
According to the official organ donation pledge certificate issued on Wednesday, the Chief Minister has resolved to donate various organs and tissues for medical and humanitarian purposes.
What Has Rekha Gupta Pledged To Donate?
According to the certificate, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has pledged to donate several vital organs and important tissues.
The organs include the heart, intestine, pancreas, liver, kidneys and lungs. The tissues include bone, heart valves, skin, cartilage/ligaments/tendons, corneas and blood vessels.
Health Minister Dr Pankaj Singh said that after a person is declared brainstem-dead or cardiac-dead, these organs can be retrieved under the supervision of a board of medical experts to help save the lives of patients in need.
He said the Chief Minister's step would help dispel misconceptions about organ donation and encourage more people to come forward for the cause.
Following the initiative, the Delhi Government's Health Department plans to intensify organ donation registration campaigns further so more citizens can be connected with this "Mahadaan".
Delhi-NCR Leads In Living Organ Transplants
Organ donation can be understood in two ways: living organ donation and donation after death.
According to national health reports and data from NOTTO (National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation), Delhi-NCR is among the leading regions in the country for living organ donation and related transplant cases.
AIIMS, RML, Safdarjung, and several major private hospitals in the region regularly and successfully perform liver and kidney living-donor transplants.
However, in the case of deceased organ donation, or organ donation after a person is declared brain-dead or dead, the pace in Delhi-NCR is still considered to be behind the national average.
Efforts Underway To Boost Deceased Organ Donation
Compared with southern states such as Tamil Nadu and Telangana, social awareness and registration for deceased organ donation in Delhi-NCR have remained lower.
However, Delhi has made serious efforts over the past few years to improve the situation.
Several major government and private hospitals in the capital, including AIIMS, RML, Safdarjung and Army Hospital, now have licences and modern facilities for complex transplants involving organs such as the heart and lungs.
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