ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi's Birthday: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Donates Blood; Pledges Organ Donation

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta at a mega blood donation camp to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday, in New Delhi, on Thursday. ( PTI )

New Delhi: After donating blood at a blood donation camp organised for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has decided to donate her organs.

At the Secretariat, the Chief Minister pledged to donate her organs and tissues under the Health and Family Welfare Department's State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO).

According to the official organ donation pledge certificate issued on Wednesday, the Chief Minister has resolved to donate various organs and tissues for medical and humanitarian purposes.

What Has Rekha Gupta Pledged To Donate?

According to the certificate, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has pledged to donate several vital organs and important tissues.

The organs include the heart, intestine, pancreas, liver, kidneys and lungs. The tissues include bone, heart valves, skin, cartilage/ligaments/tendons, corneas and blood vessels.

Health Minister Dr Pankaj Singh said that after a person is declared brainstem-dead or cardiac-dead, these organs can be retrieved under the supervision of a board of medical experts to help save the lives of patients in need.

He said the Chief Minister's step would help dispel misconceptions about organ donation and encourage more people to come forward for the cause.

Following the initiative, the Delhi Government's Health Department plans to intensify organ donation registration campaigns further so more citizens can be connected with this "Mahadaan".