PM Modi Writes To CM Pema Khandu On Arunachal's Statehood Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Pema Khandu on the occasion of the Statehood Day of Arunachal Pradesh, saying that with a name that befits its geographical location, this is the state where the sun rises first in the country. Modi said it is only fitting that the land which greets the dawn before the rest of India is also filled with radiant patriotism and spirit.

"One of the things that has always amazed me about Arunachal Pradesh is the tradition of people greeting one another with 'Jai Hind'. To me, this is a living affirmation of national pride and unity," he said in the letter. The PM said Arunachal Pradesh is home to vibrant tribal communities and each of these communities has its unique and inspiring traditions and ethos. However, he said, what has always struck him is the people's passion towards sustainability.

"One can see this in various individual and community efforts by the people. I have been fortunate to have visited Arunachal Pradesh time and again. Every time I come, the affection of the people is unparalleled," he said. Modi said it was from Itanagar that the GST 'Bachat Utsav' commenced and at that time, he had the opportunity to interact with self-help groups and traders from across the state.

"Their innovative zeal struck a chord with me. I could sense their passion towards products of the state, be it rice, pickles, tea, handicrafts, carpets, confectionery and more. I was also amazed by how technologically updated people are," he said.

The PM said the NDA government at the Centre has devoted unparalleled resources to the progress of the entire northeast and the people of Arunachal Pradesh were thrilled when a proud son of the soil, Kiren Rijiju, became the first-ever Union Cabinet minister from the state. He said the number of ministerial visits to Arunachal Pradesh in the last decade has been more than under any previous government.

Modi said he was aware that one of the things that bothered the people was the absence of proper connectivity. "Our government worked round the clock to address this issue. In the last decade, thousands of kilometres of roads have been built, many of them in very remote areas," he said.

The prime minister said laying of foundation stones and timely completion of key projects such as the Donyi Polo airport and Sela tunnel during the tenure of his government gives a glimpse of the commitment to all-round connectivity.