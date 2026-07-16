PM Modi Will Gift Many Major Development Projects To Punjab: BJP Chief Dhillon
The PM is scheduled to inaugurate the renovated Jalandhar Cantt Railway Station on Friday and will flag off a special train named after Guru Ravidas.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 3:37 PM IST
Jalandhar: BJP Punjab unit president Kewal Singh Dhillon said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will gift many major development projects to Punjab during his visit to Jalandhar on Friday.
Dhillon visited Jalandhar Cantt Railway Station to review the ongoing preparations for the visit and held a meeting with senior BJP leaders and administrative officials to get information about the preparedness.
"Whenever the Prime Minister has come to Punjab, he has brought some important development schemes for the state, and this time too, Punjab will get many new facilities," he told reporters.
He said Modi will inaugurate four important railway stations in the state — Jalandhar, Mohali, Muktsar Sahib and Sri Anandpur Sahib — and will also flag off a special express train named after Guru Ravidas.
"PM Modi's vision is that India should be among the most developed and modern countries in the world. Under this vision, old railway stations across the country are being modernised so that world-class facilities can be provided to the passengers," he added.
According to Dhillon, the renovation of Jalandhar Cantt Railway Station is also a part of this scheme, which will not only provide modern facilities to the passengers but also further strengthen the infrastructure of Punjab. He appealed to party workers to work with full dedication to make the inaugural event a success.
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