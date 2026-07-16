ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi Will Gift Many Major Development Projects To Punjab: BJP Chief Dhillon

Jalandhar: BJP Punjab unit president Kewal Singh Dhillon said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will gift many major development projects to Punjab during his visit to Jalandhar on Friday.

Dhillon visited Jalandhar Cantt Railway Station to review the ongoing preparations for the visit and held a meeting with senior BJP leaders and administrative officials to get information about the preparedness.

"Whenever the Prime Minister has come to Punjab, he has brought some important development schemes for the state, and this time too, Punjab will get many new facilities," he told reporters.