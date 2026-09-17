ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi's Wax Statue Travels From Asansol To Kolkata On His Birthday

Asansol: On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, a life-size wax statue of the PM, painstakingly crafted by artist Sushanta Roy over two months, was brought to Kolkata for inauguration by state BJP on Thursday.

Roy had dreamt of presenting the statue to PM Modi himself but government protocol prevented him from meeting him personally. Instead the statue will be unveiled under the supervision of BJP state president Shamik Bhattacharya. The state BJP leadership has assured Roy that they will try their best to send the statue to the PM with due honour.

Roy said, "Many years ago, I created a statue of PM Modi for a museum in Jaipur but the common people does not get to see it. That is why I decided to create another statue and wanted to present it to the PM personally on his birthday. It took two months to craft this statue. Although I did not get the opportunity to hand it over to him directly, BJP leader Shamik Bhattacharya has informed me that the statue would be inaugurated in Kolkata. Accordingly, I am transporting the statue to Kolkata."

The wax statue captures his height, hair, beard and skin tone with great precision. "To create any statue, one usually needs to see the person physically to take measurements for perfect accuracy. When the Prime Minister visited Asansol, I saw him from a distance. For rest, I determined the dimensions by studying photographs and gathering information from various sources. His height and physique have been replicated accurately," the sculpture said.

After the BJP came to power, PM Modi wore a traditional Bengali attire, a 'dhoti' and 'panjabi' (kurta). The statue depicts him in this very outfit. Roy said he is carrying several 'panjabis' along with the statue and will dress the figure in whichever is selected.

Roy has been crafting wax statues since 2001. At the request of the then state minister of the Left Front government Subhash Chakraborty, Roy had created a wax statue of former Chief Minister Jyoti Basu for his birthday. Following that project, the veteran artist's work garnered praise across the state, earning him widespread recognition.