ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi Pays Respects To Sri Sathya Sai Baba At His Mahasamadhi In Andhra

In this screengrab from a video posted on Nov. 19, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Mahasamadhi of Sri Sathya Sai Baba to pay obeisance, in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh. State CM N. Chandrababu Naidu also seen. ( PTI )

Puttaparthi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday participated in the birth centenary celebrations of late spiritual leader Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Sathya Sai district. As part of the celebrations, Modi paid respects and his obeisance to Sathya Sai Baba at his Mahasamadhi in Puttaparthi. Modi was given a Vedic blessing by priests.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and others. According to an official release by the PMO, PM Modi will participate in the Centenary Celebrations of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba. As part of the celebrations, he will release a Commemorative Coin and a set of Stamps honouring the life, teachings, and enduring legacy of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba. He will also address the gathering during the programme.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister will travel to Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, where he will inaugurate the South India Natural Farming Summit at around 1:30 PM, according to the release. During the programme, the Prime Minister will release the 21st instalment of PM-KISAN, amounting to more than Rs 18,000 crore to support nine crore farmers across the country. PM will also address the gathering on the occasion.