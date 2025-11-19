PM Modi Pays Respects To Sri Sathya Sai Baba At His Mahasamadhi In Andhra
PM Modi visited the holy shrine and 'Mahasamadhi' of Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, and offered his obeisance and paid respects.
Published : November 19, 2025 at 11:16 AM IST
Puttaparthi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday participated in the birth centenary celebrations of late spiritual leader Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Sathya Sai district. As part of the celebrations, Modi paid respects and his obeisance to Sathya Sai Baba at his Mahasamadhi in Puttaparthi. Modi was given a Vedic blessing by priests.
The Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and others. According to an official release by the PMO, PM Modi will participate in the Centenary Celebrations of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba. As part of the celebrations, he will release a Commemorative Coin and a set of Stamps honouring the life, teachings, and enduring legacy of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba. He will also address the gathering during the programme.
Thereafter, the Prime Minister will travel to Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, where he will inaugurate the South India Natural Farming Summit at around 1:30 PM, according to the release. During the programme, the Prime Minister will release the 21st instalment of PM-KISAN, amounting to more than Rs 18,000 crore to support nine crore farmers across the country. PM will also address the gathering on the occasion.
The South India Natural Farming Summit, taking place from November 19th to 21st, is being organised by the Tamil Nadu Natural Farming Stakeholders Forum. The Summit aims to promote sustainable, eco-friendly, and chemical-free agricultural practices, and to accelerate the shift towards natural and regenerative farming as a viable, climate-smart and economically sustainable model for India's agricultural future, the release stated.
The Summit will focus on creating market linkages for farmer-producer organisations and rural entrepreneurs, while showcasing innovations in organic inputs, agro-processing, eco-friendly packaging, and indigenous technologies. Over 50,000 farmers, natural farming practitioners, scientists, organic input suppliers, sellers, and stakeholders from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh will participate in the summit.
