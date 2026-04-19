ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi Using Govt Machinery For Election Campaign: Mamata

Mamata Banerjee at an election campaign rally in Hooghly on Sunday. ( PTI )

Purba Bardhaman/Tarakeswar: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is utilising government machinery for his election campaign. "Political campaigning is being conducted using government machinery. We will lodge a formal complaint against this. Such conduct is antithetical to the principles of democracy," she said at rallies held in support of TMC candidates in Kalna and Manteswar (Purba Bardhaman) and Tarakeswar (Hooghly). Banerjee asserted that the BJP's downfall has already begun with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "The BJP will no longer remain in power in Delhi!" she said. On Saturday, Modi addressed the nation on Doordarshan on women's reservation in Parliament amid ongoing Assembly elections in various states. Drawing a parallel to this context, Banerjee said, "Doordarshan serves as the government's publicity arm. Yet, the Prime Minister used it to engage in political campaigning. A complaint should be lodged against him as well. I am currently looking into who can be tasked with filing this complaint!" she noted.