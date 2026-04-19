PM Modi Using Govt Machinery For Election Campaign: Mamata
She asserted from a campaign rally that the BJP's downfall has already begun with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, by Palash Mukhopadhyay and Pulak Yash.
Published : April 19, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST
Purba Bardhaman/Tarakeswar: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is utilising government machinery for his election campaign.
"Political campaigning is being conducted using government machinery. We will lodge a formal complaint against this. Such conduct is antithetical to the principles of democracy," she said at rallies held in support of TMC candidates in Kalna and Manteswar (Purba Bardhaman) and Tarakeswar (Hooghly).
Banerjee asserted that the BJP's downfall has already begun with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "The BJP will no longer remain in power in Delhi!" she said.
On Saturday, Modi addressed the nation on Doordarshan on women's reservation in Parliament amid ongoing Assembly elections in various states. Drawing a parallel to this context, Banerjee said, "Doordarshan serves as the government's publicity arm. Yet, the Prime Minister used it to engage in political campaigning. A complaint should be lodged against him as well. I am currently looking into who can be tasked with filing this complaint!" she noted.
Branding the BJP as "autocratic" and "corrupt", Banerjee said, "They (BJP) cast blame upon Trinamool, while 'Gunda Bose' [goon Bose] poses as a saint!"
Taking potshots at the Centre, she asked why the Women's Reservation Act has not been implemented yet and alleged that an attempt was made to serve political ends by linking it to the process of Delimitation. "You deliberately linked the Women's Reservation Act with Delimitation. The implication of that move is the partition of Bengal — indeed, the fragmentation of the entire nation. Fearing your own defeat, you devised this scheme to increase the number of seats from 543 to 850. Had you truly cared for women, you would have simply implemented the Women's Reservation Act that had already passed in 2023. Why are you not doing so? Mr Modi, Mr Amit Shah — give us an answer!" she said.
Cautioning the public about filling out forms, he said the BJP is collecting personal data of ordinary citizens. "They are having our mothers and sisters fill out forms to gather all their details — including bank account information and Aadhaar numbers, which can be misused after the elections," she added, explicitly warning people against signing up for any unfamiliar or unknown schemes.
She further alleged that the central agencies like ED and CBI are being weaponised during elections. "Whenever elections approach, central agencies are deployed to intimidate us. Raids are being conducted at the homes of our party workers, my security personnel. There is a plot underway to assassinate me," she claimed.
Also Read