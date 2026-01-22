ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi To Lead NDA Rally In Tamil Nadu Tomorrow; BJP's Piyush Goyal Concludes Key Poll Meetings

Chennai: As the Tamil Nadu assembly polls are just a few months away, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) election in-charge, Piyush Goyal, held consecutive meetings with key leaders in the state. After meeting with auditor Gurumurthy late last night, he met with AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami on Thursday morning.

These meetings come ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled rally in Madurantakam, Chengalpattu district, on Friday. Several leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will likely participate in the meeting, which will see PM Modi launching the NDA's poll campaign in the state ahead of the assembly polls.

The polls are expected to be held in April in the state, where all political parties are currently engaged in campaigning, seat sharing and alliance negotiations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to lead a public meeting and deliver a speech on Friday. Several leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will participate in the meeting to be held in Madurantakam, Chengalpattu district.

The BJP-led NDA has intensified its election activities in Tamil Nadu. With the BJP-AIADMK alliance confirmed, the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) have now joined the NDA.