ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi To Inaugurate Chhattisgarh's New Assembly Building, A Fusion Of Art And Technology

Block A houses the Assembly secretariat, the secretary's office, and staff offices. Block B, the main workplace, houses the House Hall, chambers for the Speaker, Chief Minister, Leader of the Opposition, and deputy Speaker. Members' lounges, dining areas, and offices for the principal secretaries are also located in this block. Block C houses the resting rooms, meeting spaces, and consultation rooms for ministers and MLAs. Public amenities have been carefully arranged on the ground floor with facilities like railway reservation counter, a bank, a post office, and a medical room.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 273.11 crore, state government claims the building has been designed keeping in mind the administrative needs of the next 100 years. It is earthquake-resistant, environment-friendly, and energy-efficient. The building is divided into three blocks, namely A, B, and C, each designated separate purpose.

Raipur: On Chhattisgarh's silver jubilee foundation day celebrations on November 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the state's new Assembly building in Nava Raipur. This building will not only be the centre of governance but symbolise Chhattisgarh's soul, tradition and future aspirations as it beautifully depicts Bastar art, architecture and digital excellence.

The building's design is not merely a masterpiece of architecture, but a creation that evokes the fragrance of Chhattisgarh's soil. Paddy stalks are carved on the ceilings and walls, symbolising the state's agricultural tradition and prosperity. The building's interior decoration and furniture reflect the art of Bastar artisans. Traditional wood, metal, and bamboo works have adorned the interiors. Greenery surrounding the complex, plantations based on Vedic Vaastu principles, and rainwater harvesting systems make this building environment-friendly.

Along with reflecting the Chhattisgarhi culture, the building is both smart and hi-tech. A paperless system has been implemented here with every room, from MLAs to officials, being equipped with digital displays, automated workstations, and smart networking systems. The building includes a 500-seat modern auditorium, a VIP lounge, a green room, a hi-tech library, a press conference hall, and ramps and elevators for the disabled.

The interiors reflect Bastar art (ETV Bharat)

The most distinctive feature of this building is its central hall, which is modeled after the Parliament. It has a seating capacity of 200 people, and the walls are adorned with portraits of the country's great men.

The main entrance and walls of the building feature the state's folk art, tribal paintings, and traditional motifs. The inner corridors are engraved with symbols of paddy, mridanga, mandar, Bastar metalwork, Kosa art, and tribal sculpture. This building is an architectural embodiment of Chhattisgarh's soul, conveying the message that development lies not just in buildings, but in moving forward with one's roots.

The building thus reflects the state's cultural identity as well as its future aspirations, an official said.

Model of the integrated complex housing the new Assembly (ETV Bharat)

An Integrated Administrative Complex

In Nava Raipur, all departments, directorates, and the new Assembly building are being accommodated within a single complex. This aims to ensure that the entire process, from decision-making to policy implementation, is completed within a single complex, increasing speed, transparency, and coordination in governance.

When PM Modi dedicates the new Assembly building to the nation on November 1, it will not be merely an inauguration but mark the beginning of a new era in Chhattisgarh's democratic history. The grandeur, technical excellence and cultural depth of the building issues the message that 'Vidhan Mandir' will remain a living symbol of democracy for the next 100 years, officials said.