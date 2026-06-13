ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi To Attend West Bengal Day, International Yoga Day In Bengal

Kolkata: Preparations are underway for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to West Bengal next week to attend the celebrations for the Paschimbanga Divas (West Bengal Day) and International Yoga Day.

The newly-formed BJP government is set to celebrate West Bengal Day for the first time on June 20, where PM Modi will be the chief guest. The initiative aims to showcase Bengal's history, heritage, and cultural identity to the new generation.

High-level committees have already been formed in every district to organise the celebrations. The district magistrate will head the committee, with the superintendent of police, representatives from the primary and secondary education departments, and local MPs and MLAs as members.

Although there were initial plans to hold the International Yoga Day (June 21) at Red Road, the Dhana Dhanye Auditorium and the Brigade Parade Ground are also being considered as alternative venues.