PM Modi To Attend West Bengal Day, International Yoga Day In Bengal
High-level district committees have been formed to celebrate the state formation day, and about 1,50,000 people are expected to take part in the yoga event.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 7:27 PM IST
Kolkata: Preparations are underway for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to West Bengal next week to attend the celebrations for the Paschimbanga Divas (West Bengal Day) and International Yoga Day.
The newly-formed BJP government is set to celebrate West Bengal Day for the first time on June 20, where PM Modi will be the chief guest. The initiative aims to showcase Bengal's history, heritage, and cultural identity to the new generation.
High-level committees have already been formed in every district to organise the celebrations. The district magistrate will head the committee, with the superintendent of police, representatives from the primary and secondary education departments, and local MPs and MLAs as members.
Although there were initial plans to hold the International Yoga Day (June 21) at Red Road, the Dhana Dhanye Auditorium and the Brigade Parade Ground are also being considered as alternative venues.
Administrative sources said a target has been set for at least 1,50,000 participants to practice yoga simultaneously on that day. Consequently, the administration faces significant challenges regarding space constraints and security arrangements. Coordination meetings between various departments have already commenced.
The central theme for this year's International Yoga Day is 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing' and special importance has been placed on its celebration in Kolkata with the PM in attendance.
It is worth noting that there has long been a political debate regarding the specific date to mark West Bengal Day. While the previous Trinamool Congress government observed 'Bangla Divas' on Poila Baisakh (the first day of the Bengali calendar), the BJP has consistently observed June 20.
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