PM Modi To Attend Syama Prasad's Birth Anniversary Event In Bengal On July 6
Governors from several states and Union Cabinet members are likely to accompany him. The state government has lined up three events and is sending invitations.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 1:53 PM IST
Malda: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit West Bengal on July 6 for the birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee. A host of Governors of several states and Union Cabinet members are likely to accompany him.
BJP sources said three events have been lined up by the state government for the occasion. The first one will be held at Mookerjee's home at 77, Ashutosh Mukherjee Road in Kolkata, where Modi and other dignitaries will be present.
Following this, Modi will attend the foundation-laying ceremony of Mookerjee's 125-foot bronze statue in the Rajarhat area. From there, he is scheduled to visit the Victoria Memorial to join another event. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and several members of the state cabinet will accompany him at each of these events.
While preparations are in full swing for the events, invitations are being extended to Union Cabinet members and Governors. A list is being prepared to determine the possible attendees. Administrative sources indicate that opposition MLAs are also being invited to the events, apart from prominent figures from the state. Minister's Statement
"For a long time, Syama Prasad Mookerjee was neglected in his home state, although it was because of him that West Bengal became part of India. Times have finally changed. On July 6, his birth anniversary will be observed with due respect under the leadership of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari," state minister Jyoti Murmu said.
After coming to power, the BJP government decided to renovate Syama Prasad Mookerjee's ancestral house in Hooghly's Balagarh and transform it into a museum, for which Rs 200 crore has been allocated.
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