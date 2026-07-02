ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi To Attend Syama Prasad's Birth Anniversary Event In Bengal On July 6

Malda: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit West Bengal on July 6 for the birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee. A host of Governors of several states and Union Cabinet members are likely to accompany him.

BJP sources said three events have been lined up by the state government for the occasion. The first one will be held at Mookerjee's home at 77, Ashutosh Mukherjee Road in Kolkata, where Modi and other dignitaries will be present.

Following this, Modi will attend the foundation-laying ceremony of Mookerjee's 125-foot bronze statue in the Rajarhat area. From there, he is scheduled to visit the Victoria Memorial to join another event. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and several members of the state cabinet will accompany him at each of these events.