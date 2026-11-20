ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi To Attend Platinum Jubilee Celebrations Of IIT-Kharagpur; Interact With Students

During the visit to the premier institution, the Prime Minister will interact with the students and unveil a commemorative coin. The event will be attended by Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar, Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Minister for Higher Education Jagannath Chattopadhyay, among others.

While no official details regarding the Prime Minister’s visit have been released by IIT Kharagpur, sources indicate he is expected to arrive at around 9:45 am on Saturday. He will begin by interacting with the students. In keeping with the 75th-anniversary theme, 75 students will have the opportunity to engage with the Prime Minister in a session titled 'Voices for Viksit Bharat' (Voices for a Developed India)—a play on the Prime Minister’s 'Mann Ki Baat' concept.

File photo of PM Narendra Modi (ETV Bharat)

Following this, he will tour an exhibition focused on healthcare services. He will then proceed to the Netaji Auditorium at IIT Kharagpur, where he will be formally welcomed. The event will feature addresses by the Director of IIT Kharagpur, Prof Suman Chakraborty; Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar and CM Adhikari.

Subsequently, the Prime Minister will unveil a commemorative coin marking the Platinum Jubilee of IIT Kharagpur, followed by an address to the audience present. The Prime Minister is scheduled to depart from the IIT Kharagpur campus at around 11 am.