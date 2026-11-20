PM Modi To Attend Platinum Jubilee Celebrations Of IIT-Kharagpur; Interact With Students
The Prime Minister will unveil a commemorative coin marking the Platinum Jubilee of IIT Kharagpur, reports Sunil Das.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST
Kharagpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 75th anniversary celebrations of IIT Kharagpur at its campus on Saturday.
During the visit to the premier institution, the Prime Minister will interact with the students and unveil a commemorative coin. The event will be attended by Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar, Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Minister for Higher Education Jagannath Chattopadhyay, among others.
While no official details regarding the Prime Minister’s visit have been released by IIT Kharagpur, sources indicate he is expected to arrive at around 9:45 am on Saturday. He will begin by interacting with the students. In keeping with the 75th-anniversary theme, 75 students will have the opportunity to engage with the Prime Minister in a session titled 'Voices for Viksit Bharat' (Voices for a Developed India)—a play on the Prime Minister’s 'Mann Ki Baat' concept.
Following this, he will tour an exhibition focused on healthcare services. He will then proceed to the Netaji Auditorium at IIT Kharagpur, where he will be formally welcomed. The event will feature addresses by the Director of IIT Kharagpur, Prof Suman Chakraborty; Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar and CM Adhikari.
Subsequently, the Prime Minister will unveil a commemorative coin marking the Platinum Jubilee of IIT Kharagpur, followed by an address to the audience present. The Prime Minister is scheduled to depart from the IIT Kharagpur campus at around 11 am.
Ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, the IIT campus has been placed under a tight security blanket. Stringent surveillance is in place across the campus, starting from the main gate to other key locations.
The Prime Minister had posted on social media regarding his participation in the event marking the platinum jubilee the country’s first IIT.
Will be attending programmes in West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh tomorrow, 21st November. They include: Platinum Jubilee celebrations of IIT Kharagpur (West Bengal). Dedication and laying of foundation stone of key development works worth over Rs. 34,000 crore in Vaishali (Bihar). Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh, an important programme of skill development, in Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh). https://t.co/yS2CHkJLGq https://t.co/AfcegrM90C— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2026
In his post on X, he wrote, "Tomorrow, November 21, I will participate in various programmes across West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. These include: the platinum jubilee celebrations of IIT Kharagpur (West Bengal); the inauguration and laying of the foundation stone for significant development projects worth over ₹34,000 crore in Vaishali (Bihar); and 'Kaushal Dikshant Samaroh'—a major skill development initiative—in Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)."
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