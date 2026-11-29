ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi To Attend 61st All India Police Chiefs' Conference In AP's Tirupati From December 4 to 6

File photo of PM Narendra Modi ( IANS )

Tirupati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 61st All India Police Chiefs' Conference to be held in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh from December 4 to 6.

The conference will be held at ICER in Yerpedu. Various programmes will be organized during the conference for three days from 11 am to 8.30 pm. The Prime Minister will reach Renigunta airport at 8.30 pm on December 4. He will be received by Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan. Later, the Prime Minister will reach the ICER center and stay there overnight.

Modi will participate in the conference from 8.15 am to 9 pm on December 5 and in various programmes to be held at the venue from 3.30 pm on December 6. He will visit Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy at 5.30 pm. After that, the Prime Minister will return back to Delhi. Elaborate security arrangements are being made in Tirupati for the Prime Minister's visit with the district collector and the SP going through the details.