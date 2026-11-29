PM Modi To Attend 61st All India Police Chiefs' Conference In AP's Tirupati From December 4 to 6
Key discussions will be held on the challenges faced by the the country including internal security and policing will be held at the conference.
Published : November 29, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
Tirupati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 61st All India Police Chiefs' Conference to be held in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh from December 4 to 6.
The conference will be held at ICER in Yerpedu. Various programmes will be organized during the conference for three days from 11 am to 8.30 pm. The Prime Minister will reach Renigunta airport at 8.30 pm on December 4. He will be received by Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan. Later, the Prime Minister will reach the ICER center and stay there overnight.
Modi will participate in the conference from 8.15 am to 9 pm on December 5 and in various programmes to be held at the venue from 3.30 pm on December 6. He will visit Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy at 5.30 pm. After that, the Prime Minister will return back to Delhi.
Elaborate security arrangements are being made in Tirupati for the Prime Minister's visit with the district collector and the SP going through the details.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and NSA Ajit Doval will also attend the conference along with around 200 IPS officers from across the country.
During the conference, key discussions will be held on the challenges faced by the the country including internal security and policing. A special discussion will be held on cyber crimes, drugs and illegal trafficking. Besides, a review will be held on the threat of terrorism and the control of organized crime. The use of AI and modern technology in the police system will be discussed.
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