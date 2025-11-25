ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi To Attend 350th Martyrdom Day Event Of Guru Tegh Bahadur In Kurukshetra Today

Kurukshetra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday inaugurate the 'Panchajanya', a monument dedicated to the sacred conch of Lord Krishna in Haryana's Kurukshetra, and also participate in a special programme to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The Prime Minister will also visit the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra, an immersive experiential centre in the city, where installations depict significant episodes from the Mahabharata, highlighting its enduring cultural and spiritual significance, a PMO statement said.

According to the current schedule, he will arrive in Kurukshetra at approximately 3:55 pm. PM Modi will inaugurate the new Panchjanya, built in honour of Lord Krishna's sacred conch at about 4 pm. The Panchjanya Memorial symbolises the victory of righteousness and truth. This massive conch weighs approximately 5 to 5.5 tonnes and stands 4 to 5 metres tall.