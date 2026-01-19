PM Modi Silent On Singur Industrial Future Despite BJP Leaders' 'Tata Return' Promise
In 2006, the then CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee announced that the Tata Group would set up a car factory in Singur but it didn't happen.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 12:27 AM IST
Singur: Speaking from the soil of Singur, which sowed the seeds of change that ended 34 years of Left rule in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for 'real change' but remained silent on Singur's industrial future in his long speech.
He alleged that Mamata Banerjee's government has obstructed the path of Bengal's development by not implementing central government projects. "The people will now punish this cruel government,” Modi said.
At a time when state BJP leaders peddled dreams of industry and employment, with Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar promising to bring the Tata group back to Singur. In contrast, PM Modi kept silent on Singur's industrial future in his speech. There was no announcement, and no promise.
Instead, the Prime Minister concluded his speech by praising the state's rivers, coastline, and the talent of its youth. His silence on this matter has now become a subject of intense discussion in state politics. On Sunday, the high-voltage BJP rally in Singur saw immense excitement in the morning.
Even as people eagerly waited to see if the Prime Minister would deliver any new message regarding industry in Singur, once the epicentre of the land movement. Before the rally, Bengal BJP leaders claimed that if the BJP came to power in the state, Singur would witness an industrial resurgence. They also claimed that the Tata group would return to the state with new industries.
Just a few days ago, Sukanta Majumdar also spoke about bringing the Tatas back while standing on Singur soil. Taking the stage before Narendra Modi's address, he reiterated the same promise of industrial revival.
He emphatically said, "There will be industry and employment. I am telling you, Modi's guarantee is 100 per cent. Factories will be built in Singur this time." He alleged that due to the policies of the current state government, Bengal's potato market has fallen into the hands of farmers from Uttar Pradesh.
BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul had also made similar statements in Burdwan. On the other hand, PM Modi said, "West Bengal has immense potential. It has large rivers and a vast coastline. District-based industrial development is possible by leveraging these resources. Every district in West Bengal has some unique characteristics, and the BJP government will transform these characteristics into assets. The intelligence, talent, and capabilities of the people here are extraordinary. That intelligence and talent will be utilised for the development of Bengal."
Notably, after the Left Front came to power for the seventh time in 2006, the then Chief Minister, the late Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, announced that the Tata Group would set up a car factory in the state. The industry would be located in Singur, Hooghly.
However, the then opposition leader of the state, Mamata Banerjee, protested against the alleged forceful acquisition of land from unwilling farmers. Due to the Trinamool Congress's movement, the Tata Group left the state on October 3, 2008.
The project for the country's first one-lakh-rupee car moved from Bengal to Gujarat. In 2010, the Tata Group invested Rs 2000 crore and started the production of Nano cars. The then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi, inaugurated that Nano plant.
Largely for this reason, the people of Singur had hoped that today's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, would give a message about reviving industry in Singur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to Singur. He paid his respects to the land of Singur. But he remained silent about the industry in Singur.
'Tripura and Bihar power shift'
After inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 830 crore from Singur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought up the examples of Bihar and Tripura while delivering his message of development. He said, "When the Left government was in power in Tripura, the administration supplied drinking water to only four out of 100 houses. Now, thanks to the BJP's double-engine government, 85 out of 100 houses there receive drinking water. And in West Bengal, half the people still don't have access to water. If the BJP hadn't come to power in Tripura, the situation would still be the same there. The picture will change in West Bengal too if the BJP comes to power."
‘Modi's guarantee’
Modi said if the BJP government comes to power, corruption, violence, and syndicate rule will end in the state. He said, "To curb rape and violence in colleges here, the BJP must be brought to power. Your one vote will ensure that incidents like Sandeshkhali do not happen again in this state. Your one vote will ensure that thousands of teachers will never lose their jobs again in the future. Investment will only come to this state if law and order are properly maintained. But here, the mafia gets away with everything. There is a syndicate tax on everything here. The BJP will end this syndicate tax and mafia rule. This is Modi's guarantee,” he added.