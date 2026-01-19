ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi Silent On Singur Industrial Future Despite BJP Leaders' 'Tata Return' Promise

Singur: Speaking from the soil of Singur, which sowed the seeds of change that ended 34 years of Left rule in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for 'real change' but remained silent on Singur's industrial future in his long speech.

He alleged that Mamata Banerjee's government has obstructed the path of Bengal's development by not implementing central government projects. "The people will now punish this cruel government,” Modi said.

At a time when state BJP leaders peddled dreams of industry and employment, with Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar promising to bring the Tata group back to Singur. In contrast, PM Modi kept silent on Singur's industrial future in his speech. There was no announcement, and no promise.

Instead, the Prime Minister concluded his speech by praising the state's rivers, coastline, and the talent of its youth. His silence on this matter has now become a subject of intense discussion in state politics. On Sunday, the high-voltage BJP rally in Singur saw immense excitement in the morning.

Even as people eagerly waited to see if the Prime Minister would deliver any new message regarding industry in Singur, once the epicentre of the land movement. Before the rally, Bengal BJP leaders claimed that if the BJP came to power in the state, Singur would witness an industrial resurgence. They also claimed that the Tata group would return to the state with new industries.

Just a few days ago, Sukanta Majumdar also spoke about bringing the Tatas back while standing on Singur soil. Taking the stage before Narendra Modi's address, he reiterated the same promise of industrial revival.

He emphatically said, "There will be industry and employment. I am telling you, Modi's guarantee is 100 per cent. Factories will be built in Singur this time." He alleged that due to the policies of the current state government, Bengal's potato market has fallen into the hands of farmers from Uttar Pradesh.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul had also made similar statements in Burdwan. On the other hand, PM Modi said, "West Bengal has immense potential. It has large rivers and a vast coastline. District-based industrial development is possible by leveraging these resources. Every district in West Bengal has some unique characteristics, and the BJP government will transform these characteristics into assets. The intelligence, talent, and capabilities of the people here are extraordinary. That intelligence and talent will be utilised for the development of Bengal."