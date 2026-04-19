ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi Savours Jhalmuri Amid Hectic Poll Campaign In Bengal

He is heard asking the owner, "Offer me some jhalmuri of yours. How much does it cost?" In reply, the owner said, "Rs 10, Rs 20". To this, Modi said, "Offer me whatever is best from you."

In the images shared by Modi, he is seen interacting with the stall owner and buying a packet of the item. He later offered it to some people who gathered around him.

He crisscrossed Bengal by addressing rallies in Bishnupur, Purulia, Jhargram and Paschim Medinipur. Addressing a campaign rally at Belda, Modi said if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in West Bengal after the Assembly elections in the state later this month, the new state government will adopt a balanced approach between dole allowances and the financial prudence of generating employment.

"I want to assure the youths of West Bengal that if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal, unemployment allowances and efforts at employment generation will be carried out in a parallel manner. At the same time, those who have played with the future of the youths of West Bengal will not be spared. They will be accounted for," he said.

Modi accused the Trinamool Congress of a dichotomy on the reservation issue. "On one hand, the Trinamool Congress has been opposing the Women's Reservation (Amendment) Bill. On the other hand, the West Bengal government, led by the Trinamool Congress, is trying to push reservation based on religion," he said.

He said the TMC is trying to snatch reservations from OBCs and give them to Muslims. "This is wrong according to the Indian Constitution and also the courts. Trinamool Congress will have to be punished for this time," he added.

PM Narendra Modi offers jhalmuri to some people. (PTI)

Modi said constant pampering and nurturing by the Trinamool Congress had made illegal infiltrators reckless in the state. "In the last 15 years of the Trinamool Congress regime, the number of riots and political murders has increased. The infiltrators have become reckless. The atrocities against mothers and sisters have crossed the line. The situation needs to change for the better this time," he added.

He also said that from his own political experience, he is confident that this time the BJP is set to form the government in West Bengal. "In fact, there will also be some districts where the Trinamool Congress will not get a single MLA. BJP will win in the entire district," he added.