ETV Bharat / state

Young Belagavi Farmer's Fish Farming Success Is Toast Of PM Modi

Belagavi: A young farmer from Karnataka's Belagavi district has emerged as a model of rural entrepreneurship after achieving remarkable success in fish farming, earning lakhs in income and receiving praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Raju Shivalingappa Huddara (27), a BA graduate from Bodakyanatti village, turned to fish farming after unsuccessful attempts to join the Army and venture into dairy farming. Determined to pursue an alternative livelihood, he adopted biofloc technology to cultivate maral fish on one acre of his family's four-acre land.

Raju Shivalingappa Huddara from Bodakyanatti village emerged a modal for rural entreprenurship (ETV Bharat)

Raju invested around ₹31 lakh to set up four scientifically designed fish ponds equipped with aerators, pipelines, probiotics, and monitoring systems. His efforts paid off quickly, with the first batch yielding ₹25 lakh within eight months, followed by ₹22 lakh from the second batch. He now expects even higher returns from the third cycle.

"'Social worker Shivananda Neelannavar funded me and gave me confidence while assuring me that I would definitely succeed in this," Raju said.

Explaining his journey, Raju said he spent nearly a year travelling across cities like Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Tumkur, and Mandya to gain hands-on training in fish farming.

"Traditional farming was not profitable. I wanted to do something innovative, and fish farming offered that opportunity," Raju told ETV Bharat on Monday.