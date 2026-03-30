Young Belagavi Farmer's Fish Farming Success Is Toast Of PM Modi
Raju Shivalingappa Huddara, a BA graduate from Bodakyanatti, turned to fish farming after unsuccessful attempts to join the Army and venture into dairy farming.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 5:28 PM IST
Belagavi: A young farmer from Karnataka's Belagavi district has emerged as a model of rural entrepreneurship after achieving remarkable success in fish farming, earning lakhs in income and receiving praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Raju Shivalingappa Huddara (27), a BA graduate from Bodakyanatti village, turned to fish farming after unsuccessful attempts to join the Army and venture into dairy farming. Determined to pursue an alternative livelihood, he adopted biofloc technology to cultivate maral fish on one acre of his family's four-acre land.
Raju invested around ₹31 lakh to set up four scientifically designed fish ponds equipped with aerators, pipelines, probiotics, and monitoring systems. His efforts paid off quickly, with the first batch yielding ₹25 lakh within eight months, followed by ₹22 lakh from the second batch. He now expects even higher returns from the third cycle.
"'Social worker Shivananda Neelannavar funded me and gave me confidence while assuring me that I would definitely succeed in this," Raju said.
Explaining his journey, Raju said he spent nearly a year travelling across cities like Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Tumkur, and Mandya to gain hands-on training in fish farming.
"Traditional farming was not profitable. I wanted to do something innovative, and fish farming offered that opportunity," Raju told ETV Bharat on Monday.
"So, thinking of doing something new, I decided to do fishing on one acre of my family's four-acres land. My father and brother supported me. I built four farming ponds, brought fish fry from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, and farmed fish in a very systematic way. I travelled around for one year to learn about fish farming. I went to Tumkur, Mandya, Vijayapura, and Hyderabad, Vijayawada and other places in Andhra Pradesh to get complete information and training," Raju said.
The farm operates with high-density stocking, requiring a constant oxygen supply and regular monitoring of water quality, including pH, ammonia, and TDS levels. The fish are fed high-protein diets thrice daily, with periodic water changes and disease management practices ensuring healthy growth.
Raju's produce has a ready market, with traders from Mushirabad in Hyderabad purchasing live fish directly from the farm at ₹250–₹320 per kg. "Especially, there is a huge demand for maral fish," Raju said.
The venture has not only improved his family’s financial condition but also generated local employment. His father, Shivalingappa Huddara, said the family's fortunes have changed significantly. "Earlier, our land did not yield much. Today, we are building a house and living comfortably," he said.
The success story gained national attention when Prime Minister Modi highlighted the family’s efforts in fish farming during 'Mann Ki Baat', praising their contribution to rural innovation and economic growth. "Such efforts strengthen the economy and show how small initiatives can bring big changes," the Prime Minister noted.
Fisheries Department officials have also lauded Raju's achievement, calling him a role model for other farmers. Experts say his success demonstrates the potential of modern aquaculture techniques like biofloc in boosting income and sustainability in agriculture.
Raju's journey was not all that smooth. "I was worried about fungal infection, white disease, ammonia, mouth fungus, eye pain and other diseases, but managed with medicines. Every month we also weigh baby fish and if need give booster shots. Moreover, we get directions from Fisheries Department officials too," Raju concluded.