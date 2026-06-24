PM Modi Likely To Inaugurate Rajasthan's HPCL Refinery On July 4
Initially the refinery was supposed to be inaugurated in April but it was postponed after a fire broke out a day before the event.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 2:15 PM IST
Jaipur/Barmer: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) at Pachpadra in Rajasthan's Barmer district on July 4.
Ahead of PM Modi's proposed visit to Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will review the preparations and security arrangements with senior officials on Wednesday.
BJP state president Madan Rathore said PM Modi is likely to visit Barmer in the first week of July, and may inaugurate the refinery on July 4.
The inauguration of the refinery was initially proposed in April but had to be postponed following a fire that broke out just a day before the event. After the fire broke out in the Crude Distillation Unit (CDU) area of the refinery complex, the inauguration was rescheduled to prioritise safety and technical standards.
Following the incident, the Central government, project management, and technical teams conducted a comprehensive review of the entire plant. Safety audits, technical tests, and various operational aspects were re-evaluated to minimise any potential future risks.
HRRL is considered one of Rajasthan's most ambitious industrial projects. Its foundation stone was laid in 2013, and it has been developed through a partnership between the Central and state governments. The project aims to boost petrochemical production, strengthen the energy sector, and reduce import dependency.
If the Prime Minister's visit proceeds as scheduled, it will be viewed not merely as an inauguration ceremony for Rajasthan, but as a significant statement regarding energy, investment, and the development of Western Rajasthan.
Regarded as the cornerstone of Western Rajasthan's economic transformation, the project will facilitate the production of petrol, diesel, aviation fuel, and petrochemical products. The government anticipates that this will generate large-scale employment, investment, and industrial growth in Barmer and surrounding areas, while also paving the way for the expansion of road networks, logistics, and ancillary industries. It is being viewed not just as an energy project, but as a major development model poised to redefine the industrial identity of Western Rajasthan.
Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's visit is also expected to bring a significant boon to the Marwar region as preparations are underway for the inauguration of a new, state-of-the-art terminal building at Jodhpur Airport. This new terminal has been developed with a focus on modern amenities and the capacity to meet future air travel demands. As a key infrastructure project of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), it is expected to give a major boost to air connectivity in Western Rajasthan.
Spanning across an area of 23,500 square metre, the new terminal offers modern check-in systems, improved waiting areas, advanced security arrangements, efficient baggage handling facilities, and increased passenger capacity. Designed to handle a passenger throughput of over one million annually, this new terminal is seen as more than just an expansion of aviation facilities and is also linked to Jodhpur's tourism and economic potential. Enhanced air connectivity for Jodhpur is expected to give a major boost to tourism, trade and investment.
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