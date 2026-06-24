ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi Likely To Inaugurate Rajasthan's HPCL Refinery On July 4

File photo of PM Narendra Modi ( IANS )

Jaipur/Barmer: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) at Pachpadra in Rajasthan's Barmer district on July 4. Ahead of PM Modi's proposed visit to Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will review the preparations and security arrangements with senior officials on Wednesday. BJP state president Madan Rathore said PM Modi is likely to visit Barmer in the first week of July, and may inaugurate the refinery on July 4. The inauguration of the refinery was initially proposed in April but had to be postponed following a fire that broke out just a day before the event. After the fire broke out in the Crude Distillation Unit (CDU) area of ​​the refinery complex, the inauguration was rescheduled to prioritise safety and technical standards. Following the incident, the Central government, project management, and technical teams conducted a comprehensive review of the entire plant. Safety audits, technical tests, and various operational aspects were re-evaluated to minimise any potential future risks.