PM Modi Launches 3D Brain Mapping Centre At IIT Madras
The Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre will map over 100 brains at cellular resolution across the human lifespan from foetus to old age, including brain-related diseases.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 7:07 PM IST
Chennai: During his visit to IIT Madras, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a global mission by the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre (SGBC) to map more than 100 human brains at cellular resolution across the human lifespan from foetus to old age, including brain-related diseases. This will be the largest set of 3D maps of whole human brains at cell resolution.
He also released a specialised atlas of stroke-affected brain tissue, strengthening India's contribution to advanced neuroscience research.
The SGBC is pursuing this scientific mission through its world-class brain imaging technology platform that processes whole post-mortem human brains into cell-resolution digital 3D maps through its high-throughput brain imaging and computing platform, a release issued by the IIT said.
These atlases are made publicly available through its multi-modal image visualisation and computing framework, so that the benefits of this cutting-edge research can reach researchers, medical professionals, and patients all over the world.
The effort involves over 200 researchers, engineers and technicians at SGBC, more than 10 medical institutions across the country, and over 30 globally leading researchers from over 10 countries.
As part of the mission, PM Modi released C-STROKE — the world's first human ischemic stroke atlas developed by SGBC. It is a landmark resource that bridges millimetre-scale pre-mortem MRI scans with micron-resolution whole-brain histology. This research is supported by Prem Watsa, chairman of Fairfax Financial.
The atlas features over 1,000 annotated brain sections from a stroke-affected brain. By mapping critical cellular markers including neuronal health, neuroinflammation, blood-brain barrier disruption, hypoxia, and axonal injury, the atlas reveals for the first time the details of clinical imaging signatures at a microscopic cellular level.
The 3D maps were generated using the Param Shakti supercomputer supported by MeitY. Complete with an open-access data viewer and analytical suite, the platform equips global researchers and clinicians to interrogate cerebrovascular pathology across spatial scales for discovering novel therapeutic targets directly in the human brain.
"The visit of the PM is a great inspiration for the scientists working on this mission. I hope this will also inspire philanthropists to support this world-class research in India, which needs to be scaled up," Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, who played a key role in setting up the centre, said.
"It is our utmost privilege to have our PM kicking off this mission that combines brain sciences, engineering, medicine and technology. We envision that these maps and atlases will have significant implications for neuroscience and neuromedicine for decades to come," SGBC head Prof. Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam said.
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