ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi Launches 3D Brain Mapping Centre At IIT Madras

Chennai: During his visit to IIT Madras, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a global mission by the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre (SGBC) to map more than 100 human brains at cellular resolution across the human lifespan from foetus to old age, including brain-related diseases. This will be the largest set of 3D maps of whole human brains at cell resolution.

The SGBC is pursuing this scientific mission through its world-class brain imaging technology platform that processes whole post-mortem human brains into cell-resolution digital 3D maps through its high-throughput brain imaging and computing platform, a release issued by the IIT said.

These atlases are made publicly available through its multi-modal image visualisation and computing framework, so that the benefits of this cutting-edge research can reach researchers, medical professionals, and patients all over the world.

The effort involves over 200 researchers, engineers and technicians at SGBC, more than 10 medical institutions across the country, and over 30 globally leading researchers from over 10 countries.

As part of the mission, PM Modi released C-STROKE — the world's first human ischemic stroke atlas developed by SGBC. It is a landmark resource that bridges millimetre-scale pre-mortem MRI scans with micron-resolution whole-brain histology. This research is supported by Prem Watsa, chairman of Fairfax Financial.