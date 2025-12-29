ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi Lauds 'Mother Teresa Of Odisha' Parbati Giri For Her Contribution To Society In His 'Mann Ki Baat'

Bargarh: At a time when it was uncommon for women to even venture out of their homes, Parbati Giri joined the freedom struggle, that too at the age of 12.

At the age of 16, Parbati, a prominent freedom fighter, fondly known as Mother Teresa of Odisha, joined the Quit India Movement and played a major role in it. Parbati, who was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his last 'Mann ki Baat' of 2025, was not only a freedom fighter but also a social worker who worked for women's empowerment and upliftment of backward classes.

Parbati was inspired by the likes of Malti Chaudhari, Ramadevi and Kasturba Gandhi and was imprisoned for two years by the British for participating in the freedom struggle.

Modi, in his 'Mann ki Baat', said Parbati will always be remembered for her sacrifices and service to the nation. "Her life is still an inspiration for the present generation," the Prime Minister. He said while numerous men and women of courage participated in India's long struggle for Independence, not many got their share of recognition. One of them was Parbati Giri whose birth centenary will be celebrated on January 19 next year.

A bust of Parbati Giri in Bargarh (ETV Bharat)

Parbati was born to Dhananjay Giri and Shrimati Devi at Samleipada village under Bijepur block of Bargah district on January 19, 1926. Dhananjay, a farmer from Gauntia family, had two daughters and a son. Parbati was the younger of the two daughters. At a time when the freedom struggle was its peak under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi and his unique ideals, Parbati attended meetings in her village.