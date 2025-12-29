PM Modi Lauds 'Mother Teresa Of Odisha' Parbati Giri For Her Contribution To Society In His 'Mann Ki Baat'
Parbati Giri was a freedom fighter and a social worker who contributed to the Independence movement and upliftment of women and the poor.
Published : December 29, 2025 at 7:19 PM IST
Bargarh: At a time when it was uncommon for women to even venture out of their homes, Parbati Giri joined the freedom struggle, that too at the age of 12.
At the age of 16, Parbati, a prominent freedom fighter, fondly known as Mother Teresa of Odisha, joined the Quit India Movement and played a major role in it. Parbati, who was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his last 'Mann ki Baat' of 2025, was not only a freedom fighter but also a social worker who worked for women's empowerment and upliftment of backward classes.
Parbati was inspired by the likes of Malti Chaudhari, Ramadevi and Kasturba Gandhi and was imprisoned for two years by the British for participating in the freedom struggle.
Modi, in his 'Mann ki Baat', said Parbati will always be remembered for her sacrifices and service to the nation. "Her life is still an inspiration for the present generation," the Prime Minister. He said while numerous men and women of courage participated in India's long struggle for Independence, not many got their share of recognition. One of them was Parbati Giri whose birth centenary will be celebrated on January 19 next year.
Parbati was born to Dhananjay Giri and Shrimati Devi at Samleipada village under Bijepur block of Bargah district on January 19, 1926. Dhananjay, a farmer from Gauntia family, had two daughters and a son. Parbati was the younger of the two daughters. At a time when the freedom struggle was its peak under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi and his unique ideals, Parbati attended meetings in her village.
Like thousands at the time, Parbati too was deeply inspired by Mahatma Gandhi and made non-violence, truth and service the main mantras of her life.
Parbati also worked for the upliftment of Dalits and the poor while calling upon women to actively participate in the struggle for India's Independence. Her work did not end after India gained Independence. In fact, she went on to open an orphanage called Kasturba Gandhi Matru Niketan in Paikmal during the famine of 1974-75. The orphanage which provides shelter to hundreds of children is still functioning. Later, she opened and ashram called Parbati Giri Bal Niketan in Balangir district and another called Dr Isaac Santra Bal Niketan in Sambalpur.
ଆସନ୍ତା ମାସ ଆମେ ପାର୍ବତୀ ଗିରିଙ୍କ ଜନ୍ମ ଶତବାର୍ଷିକୀ ପାଳନ କରିବା, ଯିଏକି ଆମ ସ୍ବାଧୀନତା ଆନ୍ଦୋଳନରେ ଯୋଗଦାନ କରିଥିଲେ ଏବଂ ଗରିବ ଓ ବଞ୍ଚିତଙ୍କ କଲ୍ଯାଣ ପ୍ରତି ଧ୍ଯାନ ଦେଇଥିଲେ । ଆଜିର #MannKiBaat ରେ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଞ୍ଜଳି ଅର୍ପଣ କରୁଛି । pic.twitter.com/14IqnOA4RQ— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 28, 2025
Parbati later came in contact with former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi following which her views and work on issues like women's empowerment, social equality and welfare of the poor received national recognition.
Parbati's primary goal in life was to create an exploitation-free society, respect and equal rights for women, and fight against poverty and injustice. Such was her commitment to her cause that she never got married yet received all support she needed in her journey towards an ideal society from her family.
Parbati breathed her last on August 17, 1995 while undergoing treatment at Burla Medical College, Sambalpur. Parbati is still remembered in Bijepur block as 'Bada Maa' (elder mother).
Her granddaughter Niharika Giri said, "What the Prime Minister has highlighted is a matter of pride for us. When the Quit India movement was on, my granddaughter left home and fought against the British". Niharika, an advocate, said former Chief Minister of Odisha Biju Patnaik considered Parbati as his sister.
Parbati was awarded an honorary doctorate by the Sambalpur University for her social service in 1998. In 2016, the former BJD government announced a large-scale irrigation project in Parbati's honour.
