PM Modi Lauds Ambikapur Garbage Cafe, Chhattisgarh's Cleanliness Initiaive, in Mann Ki Baat
Managed by the Ambikapur Municipal Corporation, the café has become a model for other cities seeking innovative solutions to combat plastic pollution.
Published : October 26, 2025 at 7:00 PM IST
Raipur/Ambikapur: In his latest Mann Ki Baat programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Chhattisgarh’s cleanliness model, the Garbage Café of Ambikapur, which offers food in exchange for plastic waste.
The Prime Minister described Ambikapur’s Garbage Café as a 'unique initiative' promoting both cleanliness and social welfare. He said, “In Ambikapur, a special effort is being made to keep the city clean by removing plastic waste. Garbage Cafés have been set up where people who bring plastic waste are given meals. One kilogram of plastic earns a lunch or dinner, while half a kilogram earns breakfast.”
Managed by the Ambikapur Municipal Corporation, the café has become a model for other cities seeking innovative solutions to combat plastic pollution. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai called the Prime Minister’s remark a proud moment for the state. He said, “It is a matter of great honour that the Prime Minister recognised Chhattisgarh’s efforts. The Garbage Café initiative reflects our commitment to cleanliness, plastic recycling, and social sensitivity.”
Modi praises indigenous dog breeds in security operations
PM Modi also applauded the contribution of Indian breed dogs in national security, particularly in Naxal-affected regions. He said these dogs are proving invaluable in detecting explosives and assisting security forces.
Chief Minister Sai added that an Indian breed dog recently saved soldiers’ lives in a Maoist-dominated area by detecting 8 kg of explosives, showcasing the intelligence and bravery of native breeds.
He further said, “Operation Sindoor has filled every Indian with pride. Even areas once plagued by Maoist terror are now filled with hope. People want to end the fear that once shadowed their children’s future.”
‘One tree in the name of mother’ campaign
Emphasising environmental protection, PM Modi urged citizens to participate in the “One Tree in the Name of Mother” campaign, encouraging everyone to plant trees to honour their mothers. CM Sai supported this appeal, calling for it to become a mass movement across Chhattisgarh.
150 Years of Vande Mataram
Marking the 150th anniversary of the patriotic song Vande Mataram, the Prime Minister called upon people to celebrate it as a national festival of patriotism. He described it as an “immortal expression of love for the motherland” and urged citizens to sing and cherish it with pride.
Tribute to Birsa Munda
PM Modi also paid tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda, acknowledging his sacrifice for tribal rights and India’s freedom struggle. He said Tribal Pride Day is a reminder to honour those great leaders who gave their all for the nation’s dignity and independence.
CM Sai Listens to Mann Ki Baat in Raipur
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai listened to the Mann Ki Baat broadcast from Raipur, and afterwards appealed to citizens to actively support the initiatives mentioned by the Prime Minister. Following the event, he fed fodder to Punganur cows, a rare breed from Andhra Pradesh known for its compact size and high milk yield, calling it a symbol of India’s rich biodiversity and cattle heritage.
