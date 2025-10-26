ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi Lauds Ambikapur Garbage Cafe, Chhattisgarh's Cleanliness Initiaive, in Mann Ki Baat

Raipur/Ambikapur: In his latest Mann Ki Baat programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Chhattisgarh’s cleanliness model, the Garbage Café of Ambikapur, which offers food in exchange for plastic waste.

The Prime Minister described Ambikapur’s Garbage Café as a 'unique initiative' promoting both cleanliness and social welfare. He said, “In Ambikapur, a special effort is being made to keep the city clean by removing plastic waste. Garbage Cafés have been set up where people who bring plastic waste are given meals. One kilogram of plastic earns a lunch or dinner, while half a kilogram earns breakfast.”

Managed by the Ambikapur Municipal Corporation, the café has become a model for other cities seeking innovative solutions to combat plastic pollution. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai called the Prime Minister’s remark a proud moment for the state. He said, “It is a matter of great honour that the Prime Minister recognised Chhattisgarh’s efforts. The Garbage Café initiative reflects our commitment to cleanliness, plastic recycling, and social sensitivity.”

Modi praises indigenous dog breeds in security operations

PM Modi also applauded the contribution of Indian breed dogs in national security, particularly in Naxal-affected regions. He said these dogs are proving invaluable in detecting explosives and assisting security forces.

Chief Minister Sai added that an Indian breed dog recently saved soldiers’ lives in a Maoist-dominated area by detecting 8 kg of explosives, showcasing the intelligence and bravery of native breeds.

He further said, “Operation Sindoor has filled every Indian with pride. Even areas once plagued by Maoist terror are now filled with hope. People want to end the fear that once shadowed their children’s future.”