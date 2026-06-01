ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi Lauds AASTRO Kerala In Mann Ki Baat, Hails 15-Year Mission to Popularise Astronomy And Scientific Temper

Thiruvananthapuram: City-based astronomy collective Amateur Astronomers Organisation (AASTRO) Kerala received rare national recognition on Sunday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi specially mentioned the organisation during the 134th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, praising its grassroots efforts in popularising astronomy and scientific temper among young people.

Referring to AASTRO Kerala's initiatives, Prime Minister Modi urged students and youth across the country to move away from excessive mobile phone usage at night and instead reconnect with the wonders of the universe through astronomy activities.

The Prime Minister highlighted the organisation's innovative outreach programmes, including night sky observation camps, telescope-making workshops and training sessions on reading star maps. He also encouraged young people to join astronomy clubs and visit planetariums during holidays to develop scientific curiosity.

The recognition marks a major milestone for the Kerala-based collective, which has spent nearly 15 years building one of India's most vibrant citizen-led astronomy and science outreach movements.

Recognition Came As A Surprise, Says Founder

Speaking to ETV Bharat after the Prime Minister's mention, AASTRO Kerala founder secretary V S Shyam said the organisation had neither approached the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) nor submitted details of its activities for consideration.

"We never gave any details to the PMO, nor were we contacted seeking information about our activities. So this recognition came as a complete surprise for all of us," Shyam said.

He described the mention in Mann Ki Baat as a major encouragement for thousands of volunteers, students, teachers, scientists and astronomy enthusiasts associated with the collective.

"We see this as tremendous recognition for the collective efforts undertaken over the past decade and a half to instil scientific awareness among coming generations," he said.

Born Out Of International Year Of Astronomy

AASTRO Kerala was formed in 2010 as a follow-up initiative to the United Nations-declared International Year of Astronomy in 2009. What began as a science outreach effort in Kerala gradually evolved into one of the country's largest astronomy networks operating through volunteers, educators and amateur astronomers.

Headquartered at the Kerala State Science and Technology Museum and Priyadarsini Planetarium in the heart of the city, the organisation has been conducting uninterrupted monthly astronomy and science lecture series on the first Thursday of every month for the last 16 years.

Today, AASTRO Kerala functions as a single-network organisation with all 14 district chapters active across Kerala, apart from the Lakshwadeep islands and at least 50 clubs functioning in schools, colleges, engineering campuses, libraries, villages and resident associations.

Science Beyond Cities

The organisation's activities extend far beyond conventional astronomy lectures.

AASTRO Kerala regularly organises: