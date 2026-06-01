PM Modi Lauds AASTRO Kerala In Mann Ki Baat, Hails 15-Year Mission to Popularise Astronomy And Scientific Temper
PM highlighted the organisation's innovative programmes, including night sky observation camps, telescope-making workshops and training sessions on reading star maps | Reports S S Manoj.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 2:24 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: City-based astronomy collective Amateur Astronomers Organisation (AASTRO) Kerala received rare national recognition on Sunday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi specially mentioned the organisation during the 134th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, praising its grassroots efforts in popularising astronomy and scientific temper among young people.
Referring to AASTRO Kerala's initiatives, Prime Minister Modi urged students and youth across the country to move away from excessive mobile phone usage at night and instead reconnect with the wonders of the universe through astronomy activities.
The Prime Minister highlighted the organisation's innovative outreach programmes, including night sky observation camps, telescope-making workshops and training sessions on reading star maps. He also encouraged young people to join astronomy clubs and visit planetariums during holidays to develop scientific curiosity.
The recognition marks a major milestone for the Kerala-based collective, which has spent nearly 15 years building one of India's most vibrant citizen-led astronomy and science outreach movements.
Recognition Came As A Surprise, Says Founder
Speaking to ETV Bharat after the Prime Minister's mention, AASTRO Kerala founder secretary V S Shyam said the organisation had neither approached the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) nor submitted details of its activities for consideration.
"We never gave any details to the PMO, nor were we contacted seeking information about our activities. So this recognition came as a complete surprise for all of us," Shyam said.
He described the mention in Mann Ki Baat as a major encouragement for thousands of volunteers, students, teachers, scientists and astronomy enthusiasts associated with the collective.
"We see this as tremendous recognition for the collective efforts undertaken over the past decade and a half to instil scientific awareness among coming generations," he said.
Born Out Of International Year Of Astronomy
AASTRO Kerala was formed in 2010 as a follow-up initiative to the United Nations-declared International Year of Astronomy in 2009. What began as a science outreach effort in Kerala gradually evolved into one of the country's largest astronomy networks operating through volunteers, educators and amateur astronomers.
Headquartered at the Kerala State Science and Technology Museum and Priyadarsini Planetarium in the heart of the city, the organisation has been conducting uninterrupted monthly astronomy and science lecture series on the first Thursday of every month for the last 16 years.
Today, AASTRO Kerala functions as a single-network organisation with all 14 district chapters active across Kerala, apart from the Lakshwadeep islands and at least 50 clubs functioning in schools, colleges, engineering campuses, libraries, villages and resident associations.
Science Beyond Cities
The organisation's activities extend far beyond conventional astronomy lectures.
AASTRO Kerala regularly organises:
- Stargazing events
- Astronomy camps
- Telescope-making workshops
- Astrophotography workshops
- Summer schools
- Public science lectures
- Skywatching sessions
- Teacher training programmes
- Student science outreach activities
By collaborating with schools, universities, scientists, institutional heads and space research agencies, the collective has built a strong community-driven science culture in Kerala. AASTRO Kerala president Dr Vaisakhan Thampi, along with several scientists, institutional leaders and academic experts, currently serves on the organisation's governing council and mentoring structure.
Inspiring Future Scientists
According to organisers, one of the biggest achievements of AASTRO Kerala has been inspiring students to pursue careers in astronomy, astrophysics and space science.
"Many students who attended our camps and astronomy programmes are today conducting advanced research in space science and astronomy in different countries," Shyam told ETV Bharat on Monday. He added that the organisation always believed science communication should reach ordinary people rather than remain confined to laboratories or elite institutions.
"Our objective has always been to democratise astronomy and make space science accessible to common people, students and families," he said.
'Recognition Gives Us More Energy'
The Prime Minister's mention has generated excitement among science communicators and educators in Kerala, especially because public science movements rarely receive national attention. In Mann Ki Baat, Modi specifically praised organisations that encourage experiential learning and hands-on science participation among youth.
Observers noted that the Prime Minister's emphasis on scientific curiosity, practical astronomy and public participation aligned closely with AASTRO Kerala's long-standing philosophy of community-based science outreach.
In an official statement issued after the broadcast, AASTRO Kerala described the Prime Minister's remarks as a collective honour shared by the entire science outreach ecosystem that supported the movement over the years.
"This success belongs to the Science and Technology Museum authorities who stood shoulder to shoulder with us, scientists, teachers, enthusiastic parents and ordinary people who consistently participated in our programmes," the statement said.
"Taking this great national recognition as a source of energy, AASTRO Kerala will move forward with more expansive and extensive programmes to bring the wonders of the universe to even more people," it added.
Way Forward
Following the national recognition, the organisation plans to further expand its astronomy outreach into rural areas, schools and community spaces while strengthening citizen participation in science learning.
AASTRO Kerala is also expected to intensify programmes related to astrophotography, telescope-building, sky observation and climate-science awareness, particularly among school and college students.
With astronomy increasingly emerging as a bridge between education, scientific thinking and public curiosity, organisers believe the Prime Minister's endorsement could inspire similar citizen-led science movements across the country.
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