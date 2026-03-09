ETV Bharat / state

‘PM Modi Is Compromised’: Congress Protests Against India-US Trade Deal In Jammu

Jammu: Congress held simultaneous protests across Jammu and Kashmir on Monday against the India-US trade deal, which party leaders termed a “surrender by Prime Minister Narendra Modi” to the US.

Leading the main protest here today, the party’s J&K chief, Tariq Hameed Karra, said that the party leaders decided to hold the protests against the trade deal in the Union territory as the Parliament session resumed in New Delhi.

The protesters also demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he had surrendered to the diktats of the US and not negotiated in the India-US deal for the betterment of the people of India.

“I am saying with authority that PM Modi is compromised. The US has some videos of him, which they are using to blackmail him and get the one-sided trade deal signed. It also looked like that stopping ‘Operation Sindoor’ was also done under pressure from the US,” Karra told the media during the protest.

A huge contingent of Jammu and Kashmir Police tried to stop Congress leaders and workers, but didn’t use any force to disperse them as they moved on the Residency Road after starting their protest from the party office at Shaheedi Chowk.