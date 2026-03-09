‘PM Modi Is Compromised’: Congress Protests Against India-US Trade Deal In Jammu
Congress protests across Jammu and Kashmir condemn India-US trade deal, demand PM Modi’s resignation, citing compromised leadership and adverse impact on local farmers and traders.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : March 9, 2026 at 2:49 PM IST
Jammu: Congress held simultaneous protests across Jammu and Kashmir on Monday against the India-US trade deal, which party leaders termed a “surrender by Prime Minister Narendra Modi” to the US.
Leading the main protest here today, the party’s J&K chief, Tariq Hameed Karra, said that the party leaders decided to hold the protests against the trade deal in the Union territory as the Parliament session resumed in New Delhi.
The protesters also demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he had surrendered to the diktats of the US and not negotiated in the India-US deal for the betterment of the people of India.
“I am saying with authority that PM Modi is compromised. The US has some videos of him, which they are using to blackmail him and get the one-sided trade deal signed. It also looked like that stopping ‘Operation Sindoor’ was also done under pressure from the US,” Karra told the media during the protest.
A huge contingent of Jammu and Kashmir Police tried to stop Congress leaders and workers, but didn’t use any force to disperse them as they moved on the Residency Road after starting their protest from the party office at Shaheedi Chowk.
Karra claimed that he had got information from party leaders that in different districts of the Kashmir valley, Congress leaders were either taken into preventive custody or were detained by the police when they tried to hold protests.
After the India-US trade deal, the central leadership of the Congress party had decided to raise awareness among people about the possible fallout of the trade deal and how Jammu and Kashmir, along with six other states will suffer the most due to this deal.
The J&K Congress has held many programmes to reach out to the farmers and traders in Jammu, and in the upcoming days, similar programmes will be held in the Kashmir Valley as well.
Commenting on the sudden increase in prices of domestic and commercial LPG cylinders, Karra said that this was going to impact millions of people in the country. “Once the price of diesel is also increased, you will find that inflation will increase tremendously and everything will become costlier,” he added.
