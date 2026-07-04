PM Modi Inaugurates New Terminal Building At Jodhpur Airport
With a 3,000 sqm parking area, it has been designed to meet projected passenger traffic over the next 35 years while adhering to relevant standards.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 12:59 PM IST
Jodhpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated a terminal building at Jodhpur Airport in Rajasthan and launched a revised aviation scheme.
The terminal can accommodate 12 aircraft simultaneously, and six aerobridges have been constructed. The new terminal will increase the capacity for handling flyers tenfold. It has been designed to meet projected passenger traffic over the next 35 years while adhering to all relevant standards.
Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities comparable to the country's most modern airports, the new terminal is seven times larger than the existing complex and features a 3,000-square-meter parking area.
"In addition to providing passengers with better amenities, it will also strengthen tourism, trade and economic opportunities across Rajasthan. India’s aviation sector continues to soar, powered by next-generation infrastructure and our commitment to connecting every part of our nation," he posted on X.
Delighted to inaugurate the New Terminal Building at Jodhpur Airport.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2026
In addition to providing passengers with better amenities, it will also strengthen tourism, trade and economic opportunities across Rajasthan.
India’s aviation sector continues to soar, powered by… pic.twitter.com/1V0jN5Tgcl
Apart from the new terminal, Modi launched the second phase of the 'UDAN' scheme, for which approximately Rs 28,000 crore will be spent over the next 10 years. The Prime Minister spent about 15 minutes at the airport during the inauguration before departing for Pachpadra.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Governor Haribhau Bagde and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma were also present on the occasion. During the ceremony, Naidu briefed Modi on the airport's interiors.
PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for Jaipur Metro Phase-II. Subsequently, he will visit Balotra to lay the foundation stones for development projects worth approximately Rs 1.06 lakh crore. He will also address a public meeting on the occasion.
The ambitious metro expansion is expected to significantly enhance urban mobility by connecting Jaipur's major industrial, commercial, and residential areas. The Rs 13,037-crore project will develop a 41-km North-South Metro corridor from Prahladpura to Todi Mod, providing seamless connectivity to key destinations, including Sitapura Industrial Area, Vishwakarma Industrial Area (VKIA), Jaipur International Airport, Tonk Road, Sawai Man Singh Hospital, Sawai Man Singh Stadium, the collectorate, Jaipur Railway Station, Ambabari, and Vidyadhar Nagar.
The Phase-II corridor will comprise 36 metro stations, creating a modern mass transit system linking Jaipur's expanding industrial hubs to major residential and commercial centres. The project will be implemented by the Rajasthan Metro Rail Corporation Limited (RMRCL), a 50:50 joint venture between the Union and state governments.
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