ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi Inaugurates New Terminal Building At Jodhpur Airport

Jodhpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated a terminal building at Jodhpur Airport in Rajasthan and launched a revised aviation scheme.

The terminal can accommodate 12 aircraft simultaneously, and six aerobridges have been constructed. The new terminal will increase the capacity for handling flyers tenfold. It has been designed to meet projected passenger traffic over the next 35 years while adhering to all relevant standards.

Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities comparable to the country's most modern airports, the new terminal is seven times larger than the existing complex and features a 3,000-square-meter parking area.

"In addition to providing passengers with better amenities, it will also strengthen tourism, trade and economic opportunities across Rajasthan. India’s aviation sector continues to soar, powered by next-generation infrastructure and our commitment to connecting every part of our nation," he posted on X.