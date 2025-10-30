PM Modi Inaugurates And Lays Foundation Stone Of Projects Worth Rs 1,220 Crore at Gujarat's Statue of Unity
The projects inaugurated by the Prime Minister include GSEC and SSNNL quarters constructed at a cost of Rs 56.33 crore.
Published : October 30, 2025 at 10:18 PM IST
Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi e-inaugurated and laid the e-foundation for developmental projects worth Rs 1,220 crore at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) and the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
The projects e-inaugurated by the Prime Minister include the GSEC & SSNNL quarters constructed at a cost of Rs 56.33 crore, Birsa Munda Bhavan worth Rs 303 crore, Hospitality District (Phase-1) developed at Rs 54.65 crore, 25 e-buses worth Rs 30 crore, Satpuda Protection Wall and Riverfront constructed for Rs 20.72 crore, Vaman Vriksha Vatika (Bonsai Garden) developed at Rs 18.68 crore, Walkway (Phase-2) at Rs 8.09 crore, Approach Road at Rs 5.55 crore, e-Bus Charging Depot at Rs 5.52 crore, Smart Bus Stop (Phase-2) at Rs 4.68 crore, CC Road at Rs 3.18 crore, Dam Replica and Garden at Rs 1.48 crore, and SBB Garden at Rs 1.09 crore.
The newly developed amenities will significantly enhance the infrastructure and amenities available to tourists visiting Ekta Nagar.
Projects for which the foundation stone was laid include the Museum of Royal Kingdoms of India at a cost of Rs 367.25 crore, Visitor Centre worth Rs 140.45 crore, Veer Balak Udyan at Rs 90.46 crore, Travelator Extension at the Statue of Unity costing Rs 27.43 crore, Sports Complex worth Rs 23.60 crore, 24-metre-wide Ekta Nagar Colony Road at Rs 22.29 crore, Jetty Development at Rs 12.50 crore, CISF Barracks at Rs 3.48 crore, Jetty work near Shoolpaneshwar Temple at Ra 12.50 crore, and the Rain Forest project at Rs 12.85 crore.
Also Read
PM Modi Inaugurates And Lays Foundation Stone Of Projects Worth Rs 1,220 Crore at Gujarat's Statue of Unity