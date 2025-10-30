ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi Inaugurates And Lays Foundation Stone Of Projects Worth Rs 1,220 Crore at Gujarat's Statue of Unity

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi e-inaugurated and laid the e-foundation for developmental projects worth Rs 1,220 crore at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) and the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The projects e-inaugurated by the Prime Minister include the GSEC & SSNNL quarters constructed at a cost of Rs 56.33 crore, Birsa Munda Bhavan worth Rs 303 crore, Hospitality District (Phase-1) developed at Rs 54.65 crore, 25 e-buses worth Rs 30 crore, Satpuda Protection Wall and Riverfront constructed for Rs 20.72 crore, Vaman Vriksha Vatika (Bonsai Garden) developed at Rs 18.68 crore, Walkway (Phase-2) at Rs 8.09 crore, Approach Road at Rs 5.55 crore, e-Bus Charging Depot at Rs 5.52 crore, Smart Bus Stop (Phase-2) at Rs 4.68 crore, CC Road at Rs 3.18 crore, Dam Replica and Garden at Rs 1.48 crore, and SBB Garden at Rs 1.09 crore.