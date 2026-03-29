'Mood Of Keralam In Favour Of NDA': PM Modi To Campaign In Palakkad, Thrissur Today Ahead Of Assembly Polls
The Prime Minister will travel to Thrissur, where he is slated to hold a massive roadshow in the heart of the city.
Published : March 29, 2026 at 11:20 AM IST|
Updated : March 29, 2026 at 11:26 AM IST
Palakkad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kerala on Sunday to lead a rally in Palakkad and a roadshow in Thrissur, as he joins the campaign trail for NDA candidates ahead of the April 9 Assembly elections.
Hours ahead of his visit, Modi said in a social media message that the "mood of Keralam" is in favour of the BJP-led NDA.
"Looking forward to being among the people of Keralam later today. Will address a rally in Palakkad and later will take part in a roadshow in Thrissur. The mood of Keralam is in favour of the NDA. The people have had enough of the poor governance of LDF and UDF," Modi said in his post on X.
Looking forward to being among the people of Keralam later today. Will address a rally in Palakkad and later will take part in a roadshow in Thrissur. The mood of Keralam is in favour of the NDA. The people have had enough of the poor governance of LDF and UDF.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 29, 2026
Thousands of party workers are expected to participate in a public meeting to be addressed by Modi at Fort Maidan in Palakkad by around 2.30 pm, party sources said.
The rally is expected to witness the participation of senior BJP leaders and NDA candidates from the region. Later in the day, the prime minister will travel to neighbouring Thrissur, where he is slated to hold a massive roadshow in the heart of the city, they said.
He will be received by Union Minister Suresh Gopi and other party leaders when he lands at a helipad in Kuttanellur in Thrissur. From there, the prime minister will proceed to the Swaraj Round to lead the roadshow. Traffic regulations are in place in both Palakkad and Thrissur in view of the PM's visit.
Polling for 140 seats in the Kerala Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 9, 2026, and the counting of votes will take place on May 4, 2026. Approximately 2.71 crore registered voters are eligible to participate, including over 1.38 crore women and 1.31 crore men.
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