ETV Bharat / state

'Mood Of Keralam In Favour Of NDA': PM Modi To Campaign In Palakkad, Thrissur Today Ahead Of Assembly Polls

People gather in large numbers to catch a glimpse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Ernakulam district of Kerala on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. ( IANS )

Palakkad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kerala on Sunday to lead a rally in Palakkad and a roadshow in Thrissur, as he joins the campaign trail for NDA candidates ahead of the April 9 Assembly elections. Hours ahead of his visit, Modi said in a social media message that the "mood of Keralam" is in favour of the BJP-led NDA. "Looking forward to being among the people of Keralam later today. Will address a rally in Palakkad and later will take part in a roadshow in Thrissur. The mood of Keralam is in favour of the NDA. The people have had enough of the poor governance of LDF and UDF," Modi said in his post on X.