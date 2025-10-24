ETV Bharat / state

PM Pays Tribute To Bharat Ratna Awardee And Ex-Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur In Samastipur

The PM was accompanied by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur, the son of Karpoori Thakur, and other leaders.

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 24, 2025 at 11:49 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Samastipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to former Bihar chief minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Karpoori Thakur during his visit to Karpoori Gram, the native village of the socialist icon in Samastipur district. The PM was accompanied by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur, the son of Karpoori Thakur, and other leaders. He also met family members of the late leader on the occasion.

Thakur was conferred the country's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, last year. Born on January 24, 1924, Karpoori Thakur became Bihar's CM twice in the 1970s, but could not complete his term either time. He paved the way for reservations for backward classes and did not hesitate to sacrifice his government for that. He was the first non-Congress chief minister of Bihar.

TAGGED:

PM MODI IN SAMASTIPUR
BIHAR ASSEMBLY POLLS
BIHAR ELECTION 2025
PM MODI IN BIHAR

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Bihar Elections | Ground Report: Karpoori Gave Dignity To Samastipur Where Discontent Over Unemployment And Development Still Runs High

Bihar Elections 2025: Patna’s Bustling Marine Drive Offers Food For Thought On State’s Progress

Pakistan's Implosion And The Munir Moment: Religion, Army And Collapse Of Purpose | Analysis

Interview | 'Never Believed Naxalites Would Surender In Such Large Numbers': Former Chhattisgarh DGP

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.