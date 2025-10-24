ETV Bharat / state

PM Pays Tribute To Bharat Ratna Awardee And Ex-Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur In Samastipur

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ( ANI )

Samastipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to former Bihar chief minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Karpoori Thakur during his visit to Karpoori Gram, the native village of the socialist icon in Samastipur district. The PM was accompanied by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur, the son of Karpoori Thakur, and other leaders. He also met family members of the late leader on the occasion.