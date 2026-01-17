PM Modi Flags Off Maiden Vande Bharat Sleeper Train From Malda
People at the venue were excited over Modi's visit and thanked the Centre for what they described as a renewed development push for West Bengal.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 1:35 PM IST
Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper train on the Guwahati-Kolkata route from West Bengal's Malda Town railway station.
A large crowd gathered at the venue, with visible enthusiasm on everyone's face. Modi is scheduled to attend three political events on Saturday in the minority-dominated district, including two administrative events and one political programme. His visit is part of the Centre's broader push to strengthen and expand modern rail connectivity across eastern and northeastern India.
People at the venue were excited over Modi's visit and thanked the Centre for what they described as a renewed development push for West Bengal. Several of them highlighted the inauguration of the maiden Vande Bharat Sleeper train, running between Howrah and Kamakhya in Assam, as a major milestone. In addition to the Vande Bharat Sleeper service, several Amrit Bharat Express trains linking North Bengal and northeastern states with southern India are also set to be flagged off during the visit.
"We are very excited to see the Prime Minister and look forward to what he will say. We thank him for the new development projects," an attendee told a news agency.
Another person present at the rally venue echoed similar sentiments, "We are happy to be here. Today, the first Vande Bharat Sleeper train of the country is being inaugurated, and we are excited about it."
A student attending the programme also shared his enthusiasm, "I am very excited to see PM Modi. I'll thank him for the new projects being inaugurated in Bengal. Everyone here is happy and eagerly waiting for the Prime Minister."
The large turnout reflected heightened public interest in Modi's visit, particularly in view of the railway projects aimed at improving connectivity between West Bengal, the Northeastern states and other parts of the country.
Political observers believe that the Prime Minister's visit is particularly important, not only from an administrative point of view, but also from a political standpoint, ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in the state scheduled for later this year.
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said PM Modi was "gifting" a dozen new trains to West Bengal, underlining that the first service of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will begin from Guwahati to Kolkata. Vaishnaw said 101 railway stations are being reconstructed with major development works underway at the New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Railway Station, a major railway hub in the state.
"PM Modi is giving West Bengal a gift of more than one dozen new trains. The first service of Vande Bharat sleeper trains will start from Guwahati to Kolkata. PM Modi will inaugurate it. Amrit Bharat Express trains are going to run. Along with it, 101 stations are being reconstructed in West Bengal. Under this, the New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Railway Station is in the process of turning into a world-class station, with the addition of two new platforms. A lot of area will emerge where IT hubs can be built," he said.
From Malda, Modi will leave for Guwahati in Assam, a BJP bastion since 2016, where Assembly elections are due in the next three months. In Guwahati, Modi is scheduled to witness a performance of the Bodo folk dance 'Bagurumba' by 10,000 artistes at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Stadium. He is expected to stay for a night in Assam.
On January 18, he will proceed to Kaliabor to lay the foundation stone for the Rs 6,957-crore Kaziranga elevated corridor, a marquee infrastructure project aimed at easing traffic congestion and protecting wildlife around the UNESCO World Heritage site. He is also scheduled to virtually flag off two Amrit Bharat Express trains — Dibrugarh–Gomti Nagar(Lucknow) and Kamakhya–Rohtak — and address a public meeting.
The Assam visit follows Modi's December tour, during which he inaugurated the new terminal of the Guwahati international airport, and laid the foundation stone for an Rs 10,601-crore brownfield ammonia-urea plant in Dibrugarh.
From Assam, he will return to West Bengal to visit Singur, where he will inaugurate, lay foundation stones and flag off development projects worth around Rs 830 crore, including the Extended Port Gate System at Balagarh and new railway connectivity for Bankura. Three Amrit Bharat Express trains from Howrah, Sealdah, and Santragachi will also be flagged off.
Nearly two decades after Tata Motors pulled out its Nano car project from Singur following sustained protests, the BJP has promised to "bring Tata back" if voted to power, projecting the episode as a symbol of industrial stagnation under the TMC.
Singur occupies a singular place in Bengal's contemporary political history. It was here that Tata Motors' small car Nano plant was proposed, but the company pulled out in 2008 following sustained protests led by the TMC against forcible land acquisition by the then Left Front government, a movement that altered the state's political trajectory and helped propel Mamata Banerjee to power in 2011.
BJP leaders hope Modi's Singur address will revive the industry-versus-politics debate and underline a broader investment narrative in a state the party argues has remained industry-starved since the Tata exit.
The TMC, which leveraged on the Singur and Nandigram agitations to end 34 years of Left rule, has dismissed the pitch as a political gimmick, citing court verdicts ordering the return of land to unwilling farmers.
Poll observers said the Prime Minister's weekend tour in the charged political atmosphere of eastern India is expected to sharpen battle lines and set the tone for the high-stakes 2026 electoral showdown in the two states.
They say the twin visits to Bengal and Assam reflect a familiar BJP playbook — combining infrastructure announcements, cultural symbolism, and pointed political messaging — as the BJP seeks to consolidate power in a state it already rules and prise open space in one where it remains the principal opposition since 2021.
[With agency inputs]
Also Read