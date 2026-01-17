ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi Flags Off Maiden Vande Bharat Sleeper Train From Malda

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper train on the Guwahati-Kolkata route from West Bengal's Malda Town railway station.

A large crowd gathered at the venue, with visible enthusiasm on everyone's face. Modi is scheduled to attend three political events on Saturday in the minority-dominated district, including two administrative events and one political programme. His visit is part of the Centre's broader push to strengthen and expand modern rail connectivity across eastern and northeastern India.

People at the venue were excited over Modi's visit and thanked the Centre for what they described as a renewed development push for West Bengal. Several of them highlighted the inauguration of the maiden Vande Bharat Sleeper train, running between Howrah and Kamakhya in Assam, as a major milestone. In addition to the Vande Bharat Sleeper service, several Amrit Bharat Express trains linking North Bengal and northeastern states with southern India are also set to be flagged off during the visit.

"We are very excited to see the Prime Minister and look forward to what he will say. We thank him for the new development projects," an attendee told a news agency.

Another person present at the rally venue echoed similar sentiments, "We are happy to be here. Today, the first Vande Bharat Sleeper train of the country is being inaugurated, and we are excited about it."

A student attending the programme also shared his enthusiasm, "I am very excited to see PM Modi. I'll thank him for the new projects being inaugurated in Bengal. Everyone here is happy and eagerly waiting for the Prime Minister."

The large turnout reflected heightened public interest in Modi's visit, particularly in view of the railway projects aimed at improving connectivity between West Bengal, the Northeastern states and other parts of the country.

Political observers believe that the Prime Minister's visit is particularly important, not only from an administrative point of view, but also from a political standpoint, ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in the state scheduled for later this year.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said PM Modi was "gifting" a dozen new trains to West Bengal, underlining that the first service of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will begin from Guwahati to Kolkata. Vaishnaw said 101 railway stations are being reconstructed with major development works underway at the New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Railway Station, a major railway hub in the state.

"PM Modi is giving West Bengal a gift of more than one dozen new trains. The first service of Vande Bharat sleeper trains will start from Guwahati to Kolkata. PM Modi will inaugurate it. Amrit Bharat Express trains are going to run. Along with it, 101 stations are being reconstructed in West Bengal. Under this, the New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Railway Station is in the process of turning into a world-class station, with the addition of two new platforms. A lot of area will emerge where IT hubs can be built," he said.

From Malda, Modi will leave for Guwahati in Assam, a BJP bastion since 2016, where Assembly elections are due in the next three months. In Guwahati, Modi is scheduled to witness a performance of the Bodo folk dance 'Bagurumba' by 10,000 artistes at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Stadium. He is expected to stay for a night in Assam.