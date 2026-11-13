ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi Flags off Bengaluru's Pink Line Metro Stretch; Travels With CM DKS And Krishna Byre Gowda

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the 7.5-km elevated stretch of Bengaluru Metro’s Pink Line between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere. After the inauguration, he travelled by metro from Tavarekere to Bilekahalli IIBM station, accompanied by Governor Sudha Yadav, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya.

Shivakumar held the Prime Minister’s hand as Modi gave the green signal to the new service. At the station, the Chief Minister and Krishna Byre Gowda explained the route and its connectivity arrangements to Modi using a model of the Pink Line. Shivakumar also highlighted the advantages of Bengaluru’s double-decker infrastructure model and its potential to ease traffic congestion.

During the metro journey, Modi was seen interacting warmly with the Chief Minister.

Built at an estimated cost of ₹3,470 crore, the Kalena Agrahara–Tavarekere stretch has six stations: Kalena Agrahara, Hulimavu, IIBM, J P Nagar 4th Phase, Jayadeva Hospital and Tavarekere.

Bengaluru's Metro officials briefing PM Modi about the connectivity arrangements using a model of the Pink Line. (ETV Bharat)

With the opening of the elevated section, the operational network of Namma Metro has increased from 96.10 km to 103.60 km.

Interchange At Jayadeva Hospital

Jayadeva Hospital station will serve as an interchange point, connecting the Pink Line with the metro corridor towards Electronic City and the city centre. The new stretch is expected to benefit commuters along Bannerghatta Road and improve access to key locations, including Silk Board, HSR Layout, Jayanagar, Majestic and Whitefield.