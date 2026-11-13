PM Modi Flags off Bengaluru's Pink Line Metro Stretch; Travels With CM DKS And Krishna Byre Gowda
Built at a cost of ₹3,470 crore, Kalena Agrahara–Tavarekere stretch has six stations: Kalena Agrahara, Hulimavu, IIBM, JP Nagar 4th Phase, Jayadeva Hospital and Tavarekere.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 3:12 PM IST
Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the 7.5-km elevated stretch of Bengaluru Metro’s Pink Line between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere. After the inauguration, he travelled by metro from Tavarekere to Bilekahalli IIBM station, accompanied by Governor Sudha Yadav, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya.
Shivakumar held the Prime Minister’s hand as Modi gave the green signal to the new service. At the station, the Chief Minister and Krishna Byre Gowda explained the route and its connectivity arrangements to Modi using a model of the Pink Line. Shivakumar also highlighted the advantages of Bengaluru’s double-decker infrastructure model and its potential to ease traffic congestion.
During the metro journey, Modi was seen interacting warmly with the Chief Minister.
Built at an estimated cost of ₹3,470 crore, the Kalena Agrahara–Tavarekere stretch has six stations: Kalena Agrahara, Hulimavu, IIBM, J P Nagar 4th Phase, Jayadeva Hospital and Tavarekere.
With the opening of the elevated section, the operational network of Namma Metro has increased from 96.10 km to 103.60 km.
Interchange At Jayadeva Hospital
Jayadeva Hospital station will serve as an interchange point, connecting the Pink Line with the metro corridor towards Electronic City and the city centre. The new stretch is expected to benefit commuters along Bannerghatta Road and improve access to key locations, including Silk Board, HSR Layout, Jayanagar, Majestic and Whitefield.
Initially, five dedicated trains will operate on the stretch, with a frequency of one train every eight minutes. The interval may be reduced in the coming days, depending on passenger demand and the stability of the signalling system.
The new section is expected to strengthen public transport connectivity in Bengaluru, reduce commuting time and offer smoother travel for daily passengers.
Also read
Minority Groups Hold Protest In Bengaluru, Urge Congress Government To Fulfil Its 2023 Election Manifesto Promises
Bengaluru Massacre: Killer Bought Bundle Bedsheets, Used Chemicals To Mask Stench, Finds Probe
Two Held For Theft At MM Somaya's House; Hockey Star Grateful To Bengaluru Police