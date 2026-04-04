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PM Modi Chairs High-Level BJP Meeting On TN Assembly Polls

He held consultations with party functionaries on the election preparations, campaign strategies, and public campaign meeting scheduled to take place in Kanyakumari on April 15.

A file photo of PM Modi at an election rally in Puducherry on Friday.
A file photo of PM Modi at an election rally in Puducherry on Friday. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 4, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST

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Chennai: Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting in Chennai attended by state BJP functionaries, election in-charges, and central observers.

It has been learnt that Modi held consultations with the functionaries on the election preparations, campaign strategies, and related matters. Discussions were also held concerning the public campaign meeting scheduled to take place in Kanyakumari on April 15.

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal (BJP's election in-charge for Tamil Nadu) and L Murugan, BJP state president Nainar Nagendran, former governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, former BJP state president Annamalai, BJP National Women's Wing president Vanathi Srinivasan and party central observers Arvind Menon and Sudhakar Reddy, among others, attended the high-level meeting.

The BJP high command is reportedly deliberating on assigning a key national-level responsibility within the party to Annamalai, who did not contest the Assembly elections.

Modi landed on Friday on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state to take part in party events, including election campaign activities. He proceeded to Puducherry, where he conducted a roadshow and attended a public election campaign meeting organised by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Following this, he campaigned in support of NDA candidates.

Subsequently, he returned to Chennai and stayed overnight at a five-star hotel in Guindy, where the meeting was convened. After approximately 1.5-hour consultations, Modi left for Kerala, where he is scheduled to participate in a public election campaign meeting organised by the NDA.

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  2. Assembly Election: TT Praveen's Entry From Vilavancode Grab Eyeballs, Annamalai Campaigns in Kerala After Missing BJP Ticket

TAGGED:

TAMIL NADU ASSEMBLY POLLS
PM NARENDRA MODI
PIYUSH GOYAL
ANNAMALAI
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2026

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