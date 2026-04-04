ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi Chairs High-Level BJP Meeting On TN Assembly Polls

A file photo of PM Modi at an election rally in Puducherry on Friday. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting in Chennai attended by state BJP functionaries, election in-charges, and central observers.

It has been learnt that Modi held consultations with the functionaries on the election preparations, campaign strategies, and related matters. Discussions were also held concerning the public campaign meeting scheduled to take place in Kanyakumari on April 15.

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal (BJP's election in-charge for Tamil Nadu) and L Murugan, BJP state president Nainar Nagendran, former governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, former BJP state president Annamalai, BJP National Women's Wing president Vanathi Srinivasan and party central observers Arvind Menon and Sudhakar Reddy, among others, attended the high-level meeting.