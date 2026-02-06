ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi Calls Chhattisgarh Youth Leader Sakshi Pandey To Appreciate Her Vision For Green India

Bhilai: Sakshi Pandey, a resident of Bhilai in Durg district of Chhattisgarh, was filled with joy and excitement as she received a phone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Pandey was among 25 young people who had the opportunity to present their suggestions on 10 key topics to the Prime Minister at the recently concluded Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026, held in New Delhi. She had shared her views on the topic of building a sustainable and green developed India during the event.

Pandey was the only participant from Chhattisgarh who presented her proposal and presentation before the Prime Minister. “This afternoon (Thursday) at 1:30 pm, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself spoke to Sakshi Pandey on the phone, appreciating her ideas. PM Modi expressed satisfaction with several innovations, including those related to women’s development,” Chhattisgarh government said in a statement, adding that, “Sakshi’s achievement has become an inspiration not only for Bhilai but for all the youth of the state.”

The programme, organised through the ‘My Bharat’ platform, saw participation from over 50 lakh young people across the country through quizzes, essays, and championships. Of these, 3,000 participants were invited to New Delhi, while 25 young people had the opportunity to present their suggestions on 10 key topics to the Prime Minister.