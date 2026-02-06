PM Modi Calls Chhattisgarh Youth Leader Sakshi Pandey To Appreciate Her Vision For Green India
Pandey was among 25 young people who had the opportunity to present their suggestions to the Prime Minister at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue.
Bhilai: Sakshi Pandey, a resident of Bhilai in Durg district of Chhattisgarh, was filled with joy and excitement as she received a phone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.
Pandey was among 25 young people who had the opportunity to present their suggestions on 10 key topics to the Prime Minister at the recently concluded Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026, held in New Delhi. She had shared her views on the topic of building a sustainable and green developed India during the event.
Pandey was the only participant from Chhattisgarh who presented her proposal and presentation before the Prime Minister. “This afternoon (Thursday) at 1:30 pm, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself spoke to Sakshi Pandey on the phone, appreciating her ideas. PM Modi expressed satisfaction with several innovations, including those related to women’s development,” Chhattisgarh government said in a statement, adding that, “Sakshi’s achievement has become an inspiration not only for Bhilai but for all the youth of the state.”
The programme, organised through the ‘My Bharat’ platform, saw participation from over 50 lakh young people across the country through quizzes, essays, and championships. Of these, 3,000 participants were invited to New Delhi, while 25 young people had the opportunity to present their suggestions on 10 key topics to the Prime Minister.
These topics included crucial issues such as the role of youth in democracy, women-led development, the startup ecosystem, Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India), sustainable and green development, smart agriculture, cultural diplomacy, and a future-ready workforce.
Sharing her experience of the programme, Pandey said,” I was very happy that I had to speak in front of PM Narendra Modi. But, I was also a little nervous about how I would be able to speak in front of such a big politician and the Prime Minister. But seeing him in person boosted my confidence."
“This platform allowed us to take our ideas from the state level to the national level. Prime Minister Modi not only listened carefully but also shared valuable inputs, especially on Mission LiFE, which helped us refine our ideas further,” she said.
Pandey also shared that when she saw that youth-driven ideas from the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue were reflected in the Union Budget, she felt extremely encouraged. “This budget truly reflects the power of youth. India is a young nation, and today’s youth are innovative, creative, and eager to contribute to nation-building,” Pandey added.
