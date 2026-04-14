ETV Bharat / state

'PM Modi Addresses Trump As 'Sir', RSS-BJP Dismantling Constitution': Rahul Gandhi At Bengal Poll Rally

Raiganj: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are dismantling the Constitution of India by fostering a culture of hatred within the country, said Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi at an election rally in West Bengal, his first such visit here during the 2026 Assembly Election.

During the rally in Raiganj on Tuesday, Gandhi alleged that whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets US President Donald Trump, he addresses him as 'Sir'. "Trump spends his entire day hurling insults at the Indian PM, even going so far as to threaten to destroy his career within two minutes yet PM Modi continues to embrace him," he said.

According to the Congress leader, on one hand, Indian personalities from Mahatma Gandhi to Jawaharlal Nehru and B R Ambedkar never bowed down to anyone, endured up to 15 years of imprisonment for their convictions but never surrendered their principles. On the other hand, PM Modi constantly propagates hatred, engaging in divisive politics in the name of Hindus and Muslims, he alleged adding, "Congress does not engage in such practices. Its core philosophy is to take everyone along".

He also alleged that the PM is held captive by the US President due to the Epstein issue. Citing an incident that took place in Parliament, Gandhi said, "I was delivering a speech in Lok Sabha and touched upon various topics, including the Epstein issue. Narendra Modi boasts about his '56-inch chest' yet he became terrified upon hearing my words. He instructed Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene and silence me. Repeated attempts were made to interrupt me, ultimately failing to do so, he walked out of the Parliament."