'PM Modi Addresses Trump As 'Sir', RSS-BJP Dismantling Constitution': Rahul Gandhi At Bengal Poll Rally
Rahul Gandhi says Congress's roadmap for West Bengal includes ensuring women's honour, farmer welfare, opportunities for youth and complete solution for health and education.
Published : April 14, 2026 at 2:53 PM IST
Raiganj: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are dismantling the Constitution of India by fostering a culture of hatred within the country, said Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi at an election rally in West Bengal, his first such visit here during the 2026 Assembly Election.
During the rally in Raiganj on Tuesday, Gandhi alleged that whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets US President Donald Trump, he addresses him as 'Sir'. "Trump spends his entire day hurling insults at the Indian PM, even going so far as to threaten to destroy his career within two minutes yet PM Modi continues to embrace him," he said.
According to the Congress leader, on one hand, Indian personalities from Mahatma Gandhi to Jawaharlal Nehru and B R Ambedkar never bowed down to anyone, endured up to 15 years of imprisonment for their convictions but never surrendered their principles. On the other hand, PM Modi constantly propagates hatred, engaging in divisive politics in the name of Hindus and Muslims, he alleged adding, "Congress does not engage in such practices. Its core philosophy is to take everyone along".
He also alleged that the PM is held captive by the US President due to the Epstein issue. Citing an incident that took place in Parliament, Gandhi said, "I was delivering a speech in Lok Sabha and touched upon various topics, including the Epstein issue. Narendra Modi boasts about his '56-inch chest' yet he became terrified upon hearing my words. He instructed Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene and silence me. Repeated attempts were made to interrupt me, ultimately failing to do so, he walked out of the Parliament."
Gandhi claimed that the agreements the Prime Minister forged with the United States may not harm the BJP, but have inflicted severe damage upon the nation. Reiterating his earlier point, he asserted that Trump controls Modi and the latter has effectively sold out the entire country to Trump's America.
Raised his voice regarding the alleged nexus between PM Modi, the BJP, and the Adani Group, Gandhi asserted that the US has filed multiple lawsuits against Adani, who now fears travelling abroad as he is well aware that stepping outside India would inevitably lead to his arrest. "Within India, he finds shelter under the protection of the Prime Minister and the BJP," he said.
पश्चिम बंगाल को कांग्रेस की 5 गारंटी:— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 14, 2026
1️⃣ विधान स्वास्थ्य सुरक्षा
- ₹10 लाख तक स्वास्थ्य बीमा
- ज़िला अस्पतालों में मुफ्त डायलिसिस और कैंसर का इलाज
2️⃣ शिक्षा आलो
- छात्रों को स्नातक तक मुफ्त शिक्षा
- महिलाओं को PG तक मुफ्त शिक्षा
- स्कूल में AI और अंग्रेजी की शिक्षा
3️⃣ कृषक… pic.twitter.com/jHzWzxO9GM
Announcing five guarantees for West Bengal, the LoP said that Congress's roadmap for Bengal includes ensuring women's honour, farmer welfare, opportunities for youth, complete solutions for health and education. "By voting for Congress, support justice and progress," he added.
Gandhi said that people of Bengal will get health insurance up to Rs 10 lakh along with free dialysis and cancer treatment in district hospitals and free education for students up to graduation and for women up to post graduation along with education on AI and English in schools. He announced Rs 15,000 annual assistance to farmers along with 200 units of free electricity and assured that all government vacancies will be filled. Guaranteed internships and AI skill development centres at the district level will be set up, he said. He also announced a Rs 2000 per month assistance for women.
Also Read