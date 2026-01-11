ETV Bharat / state

India Is Heading To Become World's Third Largest Economy, Says PM Modi At Vibrant Gujarat Summit

PM Modi at inauguration of Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference as Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi look on in Rajkot ( IANS )

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Gujarat has played an important role in India's journey to become the fastest-growing economy after inaugurating the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot. Terming the Vibrant Gujarat platform as a reflection of the journey of modern India, PM Modi said the state has witnessed growth across all sectors, emerging as a key growth engine for both domestic and global investors. "India is rapidly advancing towards becoming the world's third-largest economy, and data coming in makes it clear that global expectations from India are rising. India is the world's fastest growing large economy, inflation is under control and agricultural production is setting new records. India is number one in milk production, number one in generic medicine production and produces the most vaccines in the world," PM Modi said. Presenting a fact sheet on India's growth, the Prime Minister said that over the last 11 years, India has become the world's largest mobile data consumer and second-largest mobile manufacturer. Today, India has the world's third-largest startup ecosystem and third-largest aviation market, he said. PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, attended the Swabhiman Parva in Somnath and then reached Rajkot, where he inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference. This is the second edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for the Kutch and Saurashtra region, aiming at providing a strong platform to industries, MSMEs, government institutions and entrepreneurs. On the occasion, PM Modi inaugurated 13 new smart industrial estates in seven districts, including Amreli, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Kutch, Morbi, Rajkot and Surendranagar, spanning over 3540 acres under the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation. "This is my first visit to Gujarat in 2026 and it's all the more pleasant because my journey began with praying at Somnath Temple. Vibrant Gujarat Summit is not any summit but the journey of modern India that began with a dream and has now reached a point of unwavering confidence. It means both development and heritage. In two decades, the Vibrant Gujarat journey has become a global benchmark. Ten editions have been held so far, and with each edition, the identity and role of this summit have grown stronger." PM Modi said he has been associated with the vision of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit since day one. "In the initial stages, our aim was to introduce the world to Gujarat's potential and we wanted people to come here and invest, thereby benefitting India. But today, this summit has gone beyond just investment and become a strong platform for global growth, international cooperation, and partnerships. Over the years, the number of global partners has continuously increased, and with time, this summit has become a great example of inclusion. Here, corporate groups, along with cooperatives, MSMEs, startups, multilateral and bilateral organisations, and international financial institutions, engage in dialogue and discussions and walk hand in hand with Gujarat's development. Over the past two decades, the Vibrant Gujarat Summit has consistently done something new, something special."