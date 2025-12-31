PM In Mumbai On Jan 11 For Religious Event Is Politically Motivated, Alleges Sanjay Raut
Cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray will hold joint rallies in Mumbai, Nashik, Kalyan, Dombivli and other cities ahead of Municipal Corporation polls.
Mumbai: All eyes are on Mumbai for the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a list of Chief Ministers and Central ministers who will be making a beeline to campaign in the megacity.
The staunch rival of the BJP, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), has alleged that the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mumbai has been deliberately planned so that he can interact with voters from a specific community.
"Let me tell you all, the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) will be in Mumbai on January 11, 2026, and the campaigning (for the Municipal Corporation polls) concludes on January 13, 2026. Modi is coming for a religious event, and it is of the Jain community. The BJP has deliberately planned this function. I ask the State Election Commission (SEC), Maharashtra, what is it doing?" questioned Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut.
He added, "This function could have been postponed, and what was the need to call the Prime Minister now? This has been done precisely to tell a specific community to vote against the Marathi people."
Raut said the SEC officer, is a (Dinesh) Waghmare, which in Marathi means tiger killer, should live up to the meaning of his name. "He should hunt down the political foxes (BJP) and live up to his name," said Raut.
Raut further said a meeting between Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray took place on Tuesday, detailing the campaign strategy and number of joint rallies the two cousins will address.
"There will be a few rallies, both brothers will address together, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, Nashik, Kalyan-Dombivli and a few others. We also spoke of a joint manifesto, and the talks were positively conclusive. Ours is the Thackeray brand," maintained Raut.
Raut said that the Shiv Sena (UBT) is committed to ensuring that a maximum number of MNS candidates are elected. "While we will ensure our candidates win in Mumbai, we also want at least 80 per cent of MNS candidates to win. We are in this fight together and want both parties to be in power," said Raut.
Raut stepped up his attacks on Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the BJP, saying the two parties in power are poaching candidates from other parties by throwing money. He also blamed the candidates for not having faith in the political parties.
"The commitment of candidates has been drowned under the shower of money. Today, these rebel candidates have shown their commitment for a party is only limited to getting tickets and not for an ideology," said Raut. Raut said while assessing a candidate, their party has also allowed the youth to come into the political fold.
Voting for the 29 Municipal Corporations elections in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Mira-Bhayander, and Nashik, will take place on January 15, 2026. The counting of votes will take place a day later, on January 16, 2026.
