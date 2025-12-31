ETV Bharat / state

PM In Mumbai On Jan 11 For Religious Event Is Politically Motivated, Alleges Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: All eyes are on Mumbai for the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a list of Chief Ministers and Central ministers who will be making a beeline to campaign in the megacity.

The staunch rival of the BJP, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), has alleged that the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mumbai has been deliberately planned so that he can interact with voters from a specific community.

"Let me tell you all, the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) will be in Mumbai on January 11, 2026, and the campaigning (for the Municipal Corporation polls) concludes on January 13, 2026. Modi is coming for a religious event, and it is of the Jain community. The BJP has deliberately planned this function. I ask the State Election Commission (SEC), Maharashtra, what is it doing?" questioned Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut.

He added, "This function could have been postponed, and what was the need to call the Prime Minister now? This has been done precisely to tell a specific community to vote against the Marathi people."

Raut said the SEC officer, is a (Dinesh) Waghmare, which in Marathi means tiger killer, should live up to the meaning of his name. "He should hunt down the political foxes (BJP) and live up to his name," said Raut.

Raut further said a meeting between Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray took place on Tuesday, detailing the campaign strategy and number of joint rallies the two cousins will address.