Plums And Pears Turn Saviours Of Fruit Growers In Himachal Pradesh This Year
The ‘Fruit Bowl’ was hit by low snowfall and rain in winter, fluctuating temperatures during flowering and hailstorms in summer, offering little hope to horticulturists
Published : July 12, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
Shimla: Plums and pears have emerged as the saviours of Himachal Pradesh’s fruit growers this year. The state that is known as the 'Fruit Bowl' of India was hit by low snowfall and rain in winter, constantly fluctuating temperatures during flowering and hailstorms in many areas in summer, offering little hope to the fruit growers. But as the fruits started coming to the markets, a picture has emerged where plums and pears have given good returns to the growers.
Low production and high demand for these fruits have resulted in high prices. The situation is such that plums, once considered less important than apples, are now emerging as the new ‘King’ of the markets, becoming the first choice in many major cities.
When the ETV Bharat team visited Shimla's Dhali fruit market on Saturday, it found that a 2 kg box of good quality plums was selling for Rs 300 even though these same plums are being shipped directly to major markets like Mumbai and Surat. Meanwhile, the price of pears also surprised everyone as half a box was being sold for Rs 1800 to Rs 2200 while a full box was selling for up to Rs 3500.
Traders disclosed that the demand for Himachali pears in major cities across the country is currently very high. Despite low production, improved prices have raised hopes of economic relief for the horticulturists. Fruit growers who feared that the weather would wipe out their entire income this time have now found the market responding positively.
Ripul, a grower from Naver Valley of Tikkar in Shimla district, said, "This time the crop is less, so there will be only 200 to 250 boxes of pears. When the crop is good, then 300 to 400 boxes of pears are sold. I had brought Half Red and Thick Stalk varieties of pears to sell in the market. Half a box of Thick Stalk pear sold for Rs 1200, while that of Half Red variety fetched Rs 1800."
He disclosed that for the last six years, the weather has been erratic, which is a matter of concern for the growers. "Hailstorms are also causing damage to the crops. Horticulture is good, but if the weather is not conducive, then I do not think that it will survive," he added.
Aman Sood, Vice President of Dhali Mandi Commission Agents’ Association, said, "Black Amber and Fortune varieties of plums are selling for Rs 100 to Rs 300 per 2 kg box. The Thick Stalk pear is fetching Rs 150 to Rs 200 per kg. A half box of pears weighs 10 kg to 15 kg. Due to continuous rain, the stock in the market has decreased, and half a box of pears is selling for Rs 1800 to Rs 2200. Meanwhile, the full box that weighs 24 kg to 25 kg is selling for up to Rs 3500. There is a high demand for pears in Maharashtra and Gujarat. They are also being sent to Punjab. Similarly, plums are being sent mostly to the markets of Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat and Maharashtra."
The plums are being shipped daily to Gujarat, Maharashtra and other markets in packings of 1 kg and 5 kg. The plum season is at its peak in May and June. Due to low harvest, 1,000 to 1,500 half and full boxes of pears are being sent to the markets in other states these days.
During a good harvest, 8,000 to 10,000 boxes were shipped daily to various markets across the country, but this time, the pear harvest is only 20% to 30%. “We are unable to meet the demand from other states this time,” said Aman.
One of the apple traders, Mohammad Asif, said, "Because of the low harvest, the business in stone fruits was good this time, and they fetched good rates. The demand for my Goja plum is quite good, and even today it was sold at Dhali mandi for Rs 50 to Rs 120 per kg. It is being loaded for Gujarat and Maharashtra. I would like to tell the farmers to send good produce to the mandis and not pluck the fruit before time. Do not use spray to ripen the fruits."
In Himachal Pradesh, a total of 237,368 hectares or 26% of the total agricultural area, is under horticulture. Apples are the primary crop, contributing 77.58% of total fruit production.