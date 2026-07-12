ETV Bharat / state

Plums And Pears Turn Saviours Of Fruit Growers In Himachal Pradesh This Year

Shimla: Plums and pears have emerged as the saviours of Himachal Pradesh’s fruit growers this year. The state that is known as the 'Fruit Bowl' of India was hit by low snowfall and rain in winter, constantly fluctuating temperatures during flowering and hailstorms in many areas in summer, offering little hope to the fruit growers. But as the fruits started coming to the markets, a picture has emerged where plums and pears have given good returns to the growers.

Low production and high demand for these fruits have resulted in high prices. The situation is such that plums, once considered less important than apples, are now emerging as the new ‘King’ of the markets, becoming the first choice in many major cities.

When the ETV Bharat team visited Shimla's Dhali fruit market on Saturday, it found that a 2 kg box of good quality plums was selling for Rs 300 even though these same plums are being shipped directly to major markets like Mumbai and Surat. Meanwhile, the price of pears also surprised everyone as half a box was being sold for Rs 1800 to Rs 2200 while a full box was selling for up to Rs 3500.

Traders disclosed that the demand for Himachali pears in major cities across the country is currently very high. Despite low production, improved prices have raised hopes of economic relief for the horticulturists. Fruit growers who feared that the weather would wipe out their entire income this time have now found the market responding positively.

Ripul, a grower from Naver Valley of Tikkar in Shimla district, said, "This time the crop is less, so there will be only 200 to 250 boxes of pears. When the crop is good, then 300 to 400 boxes of pears are sold. I had brought Half Red and Thick Stalk varieties of pears to sell in the market. Half a box of Thick Stalk pear sold for Rs 1200, while that of Half Red variety fetched Rs 1800."

He disclosed that for the last six years, the weather has been erratic, which is a matter of concern for the growers. "Hailstorms are also causing damage to the crops. Horticulture is good, but if the weather is not conducive, then I do not think that it will survive," he added.