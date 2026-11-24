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Plot Was Hatched To Kill Three MLAs Returning From Surat: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

A file photo of Sanjay Raut. ( IANS )

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member on Tuesday claimed that a plot was hatched to kill three MLAs who had gone to Surat in Gujarat — one by giving an injection, another by running a truck over his body.

Speaking to the media in Mumbai, Raut said Minister Prakash Abitkar had initially decided to return from Surat, but was pressured to stay back.

"An injection was administered to Akola MLA Nitin Deshmukh to induce a heart attack. However, he managed to escape after a struggle," Raut said. He further claimed that MLA Kailas Patil also attempted to leave Surat, but an attempt was made to run a truck over him. Patil managed to escape by walking several miles on foot. "These were deliberate attempts to endanger the lives of these three legislators, while others were held back against their will. Who is the leader providing the money?" he asked. Referring to an incident in Colaba, where a local branch head of the Shinde faction was seen with a box full of currency notes worth Rs 50 lakh, he demanded an investigation into who provided the money and who received it.