Plot Was Hatched To Kill Three MLAs Returning From Surat: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut
One of them was pressured to stay back, the other was given an injection for a heart attack, and the third was nearly run over.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member on Tuesday claimed that a plot was hatched to kill three MLAs who had gone to Surat in Gujarat — one by giving an injection, another by running a truck over his body.
Speaking to the media in Mumbai, Raut said Minister Prakash Abitkar had initially decided to return from Surat, but was pressured to stay back.
"An injection was administered to Akola MLA Nitin Deshmukh to induce a heart attack. However, he managed to escape after a struggle," Raut said.
He further claimed that MLA Kailas Patil also attempted to leave Surat, but an attempt was made to run a truck over him. Patil managed to escape by walking several miles on foot.
"These were deliberate attempts to endanger the lives of these three legislators, while others were held back against their will. Who is the leader providing the money?" he asked.
Referring to an incident in Colaba, where a local branch head of the Shinde faction was seen with a box full of currency notes worth Rs 50 lakh, he demanded an investigation into who provided the money and who received it.
"Who is the prominent Mahayuti leader in Colaba, and which member of the leader's family was in the electoral fray? Action should be taken not only against those who accepted the money but also against those who provided it," he said.
Expressing displeasure over the delay in announcing the Winter Session of the Parliament, he criticised the failure to convene the session, stating that it goes against established rules and the Constitution.
He further alleged that the ruling party might resort to political defections and the use of money to ensure the passage of a delimitation bill.
Notably, a statement made by Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat on the revolt in Shiv Sena in 2022 has led to a row in Maharashtra politics. He revealed that the life of an MLA who was planning to return to the Uddhav Thackeray faction was in danger, as he would have been murdered had he not been stopped.
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