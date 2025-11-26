ETV Bharat / state

Plot To Merge Mumbai With The Metropolis And Connect It To Gujarat: Raj Thackeray On Jitendra Singh's 'Bombay' Remark

Mumbai: Not the sort to spare an opportunity, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray criticised Union Minister Jitendra Singh's remarks on Mumbai, saying it damages Maharashtra's identity. "There is a larger plot to merge the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai with Gujarat," alleged Raj.

Criticising the comment made by Jitendra Singh, Raj continued, "They object to the name 'Mumbai' since it is named after our goddess Mumbadevi. This is the Marathi community's Mumbai, and plans are on to separate it from Maharashtra and join her with Gujarat."

He compared Mumbai to Chandigarh and said the larger conspiracy is to separate the city from Maharashtra.

"This call, 'We want Bombay, not Mumbai indicates, there are efforts to progressively seize control of this city. Every day, you witness the way our ports, land, and projects here have been absorbed by the industrialists supported by the centre," Raj said.

He urged the Marathi-speaking people to wake up. "Marathi people, wake up now. Gujarat has not given up its claim on Mumbai since it was given to Maharashtra in the 1960s, after the Samyukta Maharashtra struggle," he said.

Navnath Ban, the spokesperson for Maharashtra BJP, said, "Raj Thackeray's current strategies are based only on freestyle allegations rather than facts. The decision to formally rename Bombay as Mumbai was actually made by the state's Shiv Sena-BJP government. Ram Naik, a senior BJP leader, was the one who legally executed it across the country with the approval of the Centre."

According to Ban, Naik was the first to refer to 'Mumbai' in the Parliament instead of 'Bombay', solidifying this shift at the national level. "It appears that Raj Thackeray has conveniently forgotten about Ram Naik's role. Or like (Shiv Sena UBT chief) Uddhav Thackeray, he is doing a U-turn, going closer to Uddhav Thackeray to form an alliance."