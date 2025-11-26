Plot To Merge Mumbai With The Metropolis And Connect It To Gujarat: Raj Thackeray On Jitendra Singh's 'Bombay' Remark
The Maharashtra BJP hit out at Raj Thackeray for raising a false alarm because of Brimanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections
Mumbai: Not the sort to spare an opportunity, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray criticised Union Minister Jitendra Singh's remarks on Mumbai, saying it damages Maharashtra's identity. "There is a larger plot to merge the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai with Gujarat," alleged Raj.
Criticising the comment made by Jitendra Singh, Raj continued, "They object to the name 'Mumbai' since it is named after our goddess Mumbadevi. This is the Marathi community's Mumbai, and plans are on to separate it from Maharashtra and join her with Gujarat."
He compared Mumbai to Chandigarh and said the larger conspiracy is to separate the city from Maharashtra.
"This call, 'We want Bombay, not Mumbai indicates, there are efforts to progressively seize control of this city. Every day, you witness the way our ports, land, and projects here have been absorbed by the industrialists supported by the centre," Raj said.
He urged the Marathi-speaking people to wake up. "Marathi people, wake up now. Gujarat has not given up its claim on Mumbai since it was given to Maharashtra in the 1960s, after the Samyukta Maharashtra struggle," he said.
Navnath Ban, the spokesperson for Maharashtra BJP, said, "Raj Thackeray's current strategies are based only on freestyle allegations rather than facts. The decision to formally rename Bombay as Mumbai was actually made by the state's Shiv Sena-BJP government. Ram Naik, a senior BJP leader, was the one who legally executed it across the country with the approval of the Centre."
According to Ban, Naik was the first to refer to 'Mumbai' in the Parliament instead of 'Bombay', solidifying this shift at the national level. "It appears that Raj Thackeray has conveniently forgotten about Ram Naik's role. Or like (Shiv Sena UBT chief) Uddhav Thackeray, he is doing a U-turn, going closer to Uddhav Thackeray to form an alliance."
Ban alleged that the reference to Gujarat has been brought up because certain people are politically confused. He credited the world-class infrastructure and connectivity in Mumbai-MMR to the BJP-run state and Centre, which he said is making certain people uncomfortable.
"These development projects are making some people politically nauseated, and that is why they are raising false alarm on Gujarat," said Ban. He added, people of Mumbai will not succumb to these politics of fear tactics used by certain politicians.
The Congress party also hit out at Singh for making statements that undermine the struggle in keeping the city integral with Maharashtra state. Congress leader Bhai Jagtap said, "The BJP government at the Centre and its ministers are constantly undermining the identity of Maharashtra. Jitendra Singh’s statement supporting 'Bombay' shows that the BJP is not aware of the struggle and sacrifices of the locals. Mumbai was separated from Gujarat only after the sacrifice of 105 martyrs."
Since the time the undivided Shiv Sena came to power in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corportaion (BMC) in the eighties, they made a demand to rename ‘Bombay’ to Mumbai. In 1985, when the undivided Shiv Sena came to power in BMC, the then Mayor Chhagan Bhujbal had put up a board with the name 'Mumbai' next to the Gateway of India.
When the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance came to power in the state in 1995, a proposal to rename Bombay to Mumbai was submitted to the Centre, and Bombay was renamed to Mumbai in 1995.
Dr Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister for Science and Technology, had caused a stir in political circles recently when he said that it was a good thing that IIT Mumbai's name remained 'Bombay' rather than 'Mumbai'.
