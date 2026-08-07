'Plot To Kill Was Hatched As Early As December': CBI Files Chargesheet In Suvendu Aide Murder
CBI is probing the primary motive behind Chandranath Rath's murder, at whose behest the plot was hatched, and whether any broader political connection is involved.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 3:28 PM IST
Kolkata: The murder plot was hatched in December 2025 but the date and time of killing were changed multiple times, alleged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its chargesheet filed on Thursday in the murder of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant Chandranath Rath.
Chandranath was killed on May 6. Investigators said that they are still examining the exact motive behind the murder and whether there is any political connection involved.
In its chargesheet, CBI has named 11 accused, including two BJP workers, Sagar Sonkar and Saheb Sonkar, brothers, who have already been arrested by the agency. Investigators said the duo joined the BJP in 2020. Prior to it, they were associated with another political party and worked for its legislator.
The investigation revealed that the murder plot involved hiring contract killers from Uttar Pradesh. The Sonkar brothers have been accused of commissioning these killers and arranging their payment, sources said.
According to CBI sources, the conspiracy to kill Rath began as early as December 2025. Contract killers were contacted in accordance with the plan, though the date for the murder was altered several times due to various reasons. The plan was finally executed on May 6, they said.
The probe revealed that multiple shooters from Uttar Pradesh were engaged in the killing. Also, the role of certain middlemen in establishing contact with the shooters and assigning the contract for the murder has been unearthed. The agency is examining whether the killing was driven by personal enmity or a broader political motive.
So far, the CBI has arrested six shooters in connection with the Chandranath murder case. Those arrested are Manu Singh, Raj Singh, Golu Singh, Mayank Raj Mishra, Vicky Maurya, and Navin Kumar Singh. This apart, three middlemen, identified as Vinay Ray, Sanjay Ray, and Bikash Mishra, were arrested on charges of conveying the contract for the murder.
Investigators claimed that interrogating them has yielded crucial information regarding the planning of the murder, coordination with the shooters, and financial transactions.
Although the chargesheet names 11 individuals, investigators state that one accused remains at large, and a search for him is underway. Simultaneously, the central investigative agency is examining whether others were involved behind the killing.
The CBI is focusing the next phase of the investigation on answering three key questions: the primary motive behind Chandranath's murder, at whose behest the plot was hatched, and whether there is any broader political connection involved.
Also Read