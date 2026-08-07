ETV Bharat / state

'Plot To Kill Was Hatched As Early As December': CBI Files Chargesheet In Suvendu Aide Murder

Kolkata: The murder plot was hatched in December 2025 but the date and time of killing were changed multiple times, alleged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its chargesheet filed on Thursday in the murder of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant Chandranath Rath.

Chandranath was killed on May 6. Investigators said that they are still examining the exact motive behind the murder and whether there is any political connection involved.

In its chargesheet, CBI has named 11 accused, including two BJP workers, Sagar Sonkar and Saheb Sonkar, brothers, who have already been arrested by the agency. Investigators said the duo joined the BJP in 2020. Prior to it, they were associated with another political party and worked for its legislator.

The investigation revealed that the murder plot involved hiring contract killers from Uttar Pradesh. The Sonkar brothers have been accused of commissioning these killers and arranging their payment, sources said.

According to CBI sources, the conspiracy to kill Rath began as early as December 2025. Contract killers were contacted in accordance with the plan, though the date for the murder was altered several times due to various reasons. The plan was finally executed on May 6, they said.