ETV Bharat / state

Plot Bookings Open For Cuttack Bali Jatra Festival, Registration In Two Phases

Cuttack: Ahead of the Bali Jatra Festival 2026 scheduled in November, the Cuttack district administration has opened temporary registration for plots for setting up stalls. The administration is planning to allot as many as 2,044 plots on two fairgrounds near the Gadagadia temple along the bank of the Mahanadi River.

Sources said the traditional fair will be held from November 24 to December 1 and registration for the plots will be held in two phases. The first phase will open on Saturday and will continue till October 17. The second phase will kick off after the Durga Puja holidays from October 26 to 30.

The authorities have set up a temporary revenue office at the Barabati Palace located inside the nearby Barabati stadium. Of the plots on offer, 1,452 in sizes of 10x10 feet to 25x40 feet are on the Lower Bali Jatra ground. The remaining 592 are on the Upper Bali Jatra ground, where plots range from 10x15 feet to 40x50 feet, sources added.

Allotments will be by auction in three rounds. A general auction will be conducted from November 2 to7 at several venues, including Barabati Palace, the conference halls of the district collectorate, the conference hall of the Cuttack Sadar sub-collector's office and the Zilla Parishad conference hall.

A special auction will follow on November 9 and 10, and a spot auction on November 11 — both at Barabati Palace. The administration has placed the application procedure and the terms of allotment on the district website, katak.odisha.gov.in.