ETV Bharat / state

PLFI Supremo With Bounty Of Rs 10 Lakh Arrested In Jharkhand

Ranchi: The Ranchi police have arrested Amrit Horo, alias 'Mecho', a top commander of the banned militant organisation People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), from the Lapung area. Carrying a bounty of Rs 10 lakh, he was currently leading the PLFI.

Senior officers of the Ranchi police have confirmed the arrest. After conducting a crackdown against Naxalites in Jharkhand, the police have now initiated action against splinter groups as well.

A special team of the Ranchi police under the leadership of Ranchi SSP Rakesh Ranjan arrested Amrit from Lapung following local intelligence inputs and a prolonged period of surveillance. Amrit is a native of Lapung.