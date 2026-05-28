PLFI Supremo With Bounty Of Rs 10 Lakh Arrested In Jharkhand
After conducting a crackdown against Naxalites in Jharkhand, the police have now initiated action against splinter groups as well.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 8:21 PM IST
Ranchi: The Ranchi police have arrested Amrit Horo, alias 'Mecho', a top commander of the banned militant organisation People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), from the Lapung area. Carrying a bounty of Rs 10 lakh, he was currently leading the PLFI.
Senior officers of the Ranchi police have confirmed the arrest. After conducting a crackdown against Naxalites in Jharkhand, the police have now initiated action against splinter groups as well.
A special team of the Ranchi police under the leadership of Ranchi SSP Rakesh Ranjan arrested Amrit from Lapung following local intelligence inputs and a prolonged period of surveillance. Amrit is a native of Lapung.
Following the arrest of PLFI supremo Dinesh Gope by the NIA, and subsequently the encounter of Martin Kerketta in Gumla, Amrit had assumed leadership of the organisation. In recent times, he had been carrying out criminal activities like violent attacks across several districts, such as Khunti and Ranchi, while simultaneously demanding 'levy' (extortion money).
Currently, the police are interrogating Amrit to identify and locate other individuals associated with his organisation.
The Jharkhand Police has begun tightening the noose around a group of Naxalites who have taken refuge in the dense forests of Saranda. To this end, teams from CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), Jharkhand Jaguars, and the CRPF have joined forces with Jharkhand Police to launch a joint operation.
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