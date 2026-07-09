ETV Bharat / state

'Please Take Immediate Action, Vijay Uncle': Tiruchendur Student Writes To Tamil Nadu CM Seeking Dedicated School Buses

Thoothukudi: A heartfelt letter written by a school student from Tiruchendur to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, affectionately addressing him as "Vijay Uncle", has gone viral on social media and drawn attention to the transportation difficulties faced by students in rural areas.

Ashok, a Class IX student of Senthil Andavar Government Boys' Higher Secondary School in Tiruchendur, has appealed to Vijay to introduce dedicated government buses for school students travelling from surrounding villages.

The school, one of the oldest educational institutions, caters to students from Classes VI to XII and attracts pupils from several villages in and around Tiruchendur. Similarly, the nearby Senthil Murugan Government Girls' HSS also serves a large number of students from neighbouring areas.

In his letter, Ashok highlighted the daily challenges faced by students who travel long distances to attend classes.

"I am studying in Class IX at Senthil Andavar Government Boys' Higher Secondary School in Tiruchendur. My school is located seven kilometres from my village. Like me, many students from Udangudi and nearby villages travel distances of up to 20 kilometres every day to attend school," he wrote.