'Please Take Immediate Action, Vijay Uncle': Tiruchendur Student Writes To Tamil Nadu CM Seeking Dedicated School Buses
Ashok, a Class IX student of Senthil Andavar Government Boys' HSS, has appealed to CM to introduce dedicated buses for students travelling from surrounding villages.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 5:42 PM IST
Thoothukudi: A heartfelt letter written by a school student from Tiruchendur to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, affectionately addressing him as "Vijay Uncle", has gone viral on social media and drawn attention to the transportation difficulties faced by students in rural areas.
Ashok, a Class IX student of Senthil Andavar Government Boys' Higher Secondary School in Tiruchendur, has appealed to Vijay to introduce dedicated government buses for school students travelling from surrounding villages.
The school, one of the oldest educational institutions, caters to students from Classes VI to XII and attracts pupils from several villages in and around Tiruchendur. Similarly, the nearby Senthil Murugan Government Girls' HSS also serves a large number of students from neighbouring areas.
In his letter, Ashok highlighted the daily challenges faced by students who travel long distances to attend classes.
"I am studying in Class IX at Senthil Andavar Government Boys' Higher Secondary School in Tiruchendur. My school is located seven kilometres from my village. Like me, many students from Udangudi and nearby villages travel distances of up to 20 kilometres every day to attend school," he wrote.
Ashok pointed out that overcrowded buses significantly increase travel time and make commuting difficult for schoolchildren.
"Students who board buses at 8 AM reach school only by 9 AM. Similarly, students leaving school at 4 PM return home only around 5 PM. The buses are extremely crowded, and many students face great hardship during their journey. Therefore, Vijay Uncle, please take immediate action to operate dedicated buses for school students," the letter said.
The student's affectionate address to the Chief Minister as "Vijay Uncle" and his straightforward appeal have resonated widely with the public, with many praising the youngster for raising an issue affecting thousands of students in rural Tamil Nadu.
The appeal comes against the backdrop of an earlier announcement by Education Minister Rajmohan Arumugam that the government was considering operating dedicated buses to ease transportation difficulties faced by school students across the state.
Also read
- Tamil Nadu Education Initiatives Win Prestigious SKOCH 2026 Awards