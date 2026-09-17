ETV Bharat / state

'Please Don't Pay Through UPI Beyond Rs 1,950': Warning Boards Emerge Outside Neighbourhood Shops In Keralam

“Please do not make UPI transactions beyond Rs 1950; kindly cooperate," warning board at shop in Kozhikode, Keralam on Thursday. ( ETV Bharat )

Kozhikode: “Please do not make UPI transactions beyond Rs 1,950, kindly cooperate!” — warning boards are beginning to appear above QR-code scanners at shops in Kozhikode, Keralam as traditional neighbourhood-friendly shops (kirana stores) react with alarm to the new Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) regime for higher-value UPI payments.

For thousands of small traders, the issue is not simply another payment charge. It is about what happens when a neighbourhood shop that survives on a thin profit margin is asked to absorb an additional cost every time a customer pays digitally for a relatively expensive purchase.

From October 15, a 0.4% MDR will apply to specified person-to-merchant UPI transactions above Rs 2,000, with a maximum charge of Rs 300 for transactions of Rs 75,000 and above. Payments up to Rs 2,000 and person-to-person transfers will remain free, while eligible small merchants will have an exemption.

But on the ground, traders say the psychological impact has already begun.

‘What Is The Point Of Doing Business?’

Imtiyaz, a workshop spare-parts trader from Mavoor in Kozhikode, told ETV Bharat on Thursday that many of the products he sells cost Rs 2,000 or Rs 3,000 and above.

“For those of us selling workshop spare parts, the price of items often starts at Rs 2,000 or Rs 3,000. If a portion of that amount is deducted as MDR, it renders the business pointless,” he said.

For such traders, even a seemingly small percentage can become significant when margins are already narrow and transactions are frequent.

The concern is particularly sharp among hardware shops, spare-parts dealers, electrical stores, bakeries, spice merchants and other neighbourhood businesses where customers increasingly reach for their phones instead of cash.

Traders Now Want Cash

After years of encouraging digital payments and getting customers accustomed to scanning QR codes, traders say they are now being pushed into a dilemma: Absorb the cost, increase prices or ask customers to pay in cash.

Several shops have begun displaying notices requesting customers not to make UPI payments, particularly for higher-value purchases.

Hakeem, who runs a spice shop, said cash transactions have become increasingly uncommon. “In a scenario where cash transactions have virtually ceased, this decision will result in significant financial loss,” he said.

For salaried customers, too, the change could create an awkward new situation. A customer may have money in a bank account and a UPI app on the phone, but a trader may still prefer cash for a transaction above the threshold.

That could mean a return to the very cash-based behaviour that digital payments had gradually displaced.

Cost Could Reach Consumers

Merchant organisations argue that the additional cost cannot simply disappear. Nazar Mavooran, district secretary of the Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi in Kozhikode, said traders operate on predetermined profit margins.