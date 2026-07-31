ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka CM Postpones August 3 Meeting With His Tamil Nadu Counterpart Vijay

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar has postponed the August 3 meeting with his Tamil Nadu counterpart, Vijay Joseph, due to the tense situation in both states over sharing the Cauvery river water.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Shivakumar said he would convey his decision to Vijay Joseph because the atmosphere in both states is not conducive following the Cauvery Water Management Authority's direction to release 3,500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.

Both the CMs were scheduled to meet on August 3 to discuss issues pertaining to sharing the Cauvery river water and constructing the balancing reservoir at Mekedatu.

"Since Vijay will be our guest, I don't want any embarrassing situation to be created during his visit. Currently, the atmosphere is not conducive. I want both states to benefit from this meeting. So I will appeal to the TN CM to postpone the August 3 meeting for some time. We can meet once the situation returns to normalcy," Shivakumar said.

Regarding the CWMA direction to release water, Shivakumar said he has convened an all-party meeting on Sunday to discuss the issue. "Based on the outcome of the meeting and the advice from the legal team, the state government will pronounce its next course of action," he said.

However, he clarified that no water has been released to Tamil Nadu from the state's reservoir. "Apart from the natural flow, we have not released any water to Tamil Nadu," he said.