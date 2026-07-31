Karnataka CM Postpones August 3 Meeting With His Tamil Nadu Counterpart Vijay
The Karnataka CM said he had spoken to Vijay and would again request him to mutually fix another date instead of August 3.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 3:51 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar has postponed the August 3 meeting with his Tamil Nadu counterpart, Vijay Joseph, due to the tense situation in both states over sharing the Cauvery river water.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Shivakumar said he would convey his decision to Vijay Joseph because the atmosphere in both states is not conducive following the Cauvery Water Management Authority's direction to release 3,500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.
Both the CMs were scheduled to meet on August 3 to discuss issues pertaining to sharing the Cauvery river water and constructing the balancing reservoir at Mekedatu.
"Since Vijay will be our guest, I don't want any embarrassing situation to be created during his visit. Currently, the atmosphere is not conducive. I want both states to benefit from this meeting. So I will appeal to the TN CM to postpone the August 3 meeting for some time. We can meet once the situation returns to normalcy," Shivakumar said.
Regarding the CWMA direction to release water, Shivakumar said he has convened an all-party meeting on Sunday to discuss the issue. "Based on the outcome of the meeting and the advice from the legal team, the state government will pronounce its next course of action," he said.
However, he clarified that no water has been released to Tamil Nadu from the state's reservoir. "Apart from the natural flow, we have not released any water to Tamil Nadu," he said.
CM appeals farmers to withdraw protest
Shivakumar called upon farmers and pro-Kannada organisations to withdraw their ongoing protests and also the proposed call for Karnataka Bandh.
"The state government is committed to safeguarding the interest of our farmers. We filed an appeal before CWMA immediately after the CWRC directed us to release water," he said.
TN had sought the release of 9 tmc ft of water in 15 days as per the distress formula. However, the CWMA reduced it to 4.56 tmc ft because of the state's effective argument, he added. "Only 0.6 tmc ft of water has been released to Tamil Nadu in July, the lowest in 100 years. This shows our concern," he said.
He said water storage in all four Cauvery reservoirs is expected to improve in the coming days. "The signs of improvement have already been there for the past 2-3 days. While Harangi has 95% water storage, Kabini has 83%, KRS has 36%, and Hemavathi has 67%. The total inflow into our Cauvery reservoirs is around 25,000 cusecs," he added.
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